Apple’s Tim Cook surprises locals at Wat Arun

Apple Inc’s chief executive officer Tim Cook is on a surprise visit to Thailand, posting on his personal Twitter account on Friday (Dec 13):

สวัสดี Thailand! My journey this morning along the Chao Phraya River culminated in a visit to the peaceful Wat Arun. Thank you Jirasak Panpiansin for showing me this historic temple through your lens. (IG: joez19) 🇹🇭 pic.twitter.com/9VvWXcwEIE — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 13, 2019

“สวัสดี Thailand! My journey this morning along the Chao Phraya River culminated in a visit to the peaceful Wat Arun. Thank you Jirasak Panpiansin for showing me this historic temple through your lens. (IG: joez19)”

Jirasak Panpiansin is a Thai photographer whose portfolio appeared on Apple’s Instagram account in April 2017. Cook later posted another tweet of him visiting students at Satit-Chulalongkorn school in Bangkok’s Pathum Wan district.

Beyond impressed with the students at Satit-Chula in Bangkok who are using Everyone Can Create to learn the science behind how day turns to night. Here’s to reaching for the stars! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/i1sG9J4L8O — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 13, 2019

There has been no official report of his visit to Thailand but the chief of the tech giant last week called on Seiko Advance in Japan and Singapore Airlines in Singapore.

