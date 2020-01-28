Applications pour in for cash to research cause of Hong Kong protests

More than 200 applications have poured in from scholars and think tanks for a special government research grant to examine Hong Kong's ongoing civil unrest.

About a third have proposed studying the underlying causes of the anti-government protests and the participation of youth in policymaking, the Post has learned.

Approved projects will receive grants of up to HK$500,000 (S$87,000) through the public policy research funding scheme managed by the Policy Innovation and Co-ordination Office (Pico), a strategic research unit that reports directly to city leader Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor.

Pico unveiled the special round of public policy funding last November, inviting researchers from universities, think tanks and non-governmental organisations to submit proposals for in-depth research to help identify the underlying causes and solutions for Hong Kong's deep-seated problems.

It hoped the studies would provide "useful data and input" for an independent review committee proposed by Lam to break the political impasse.

The funding for the research is coming from a strategic unit that reports directly to Chief Executive Carrie Lam. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Anti-government protests triggered by the now-withdrawn extradition bill last June are in their eighth month, and have morphed into a wider movement demanding greater democracy and police accountability.

Lam has rejected protesters' calls for an independent inquiry to look into allegations of police brutality, and instead floated the idea of a review committee to look at the reasons for the crisis.

The special research grant attracted an overwhelming response by the deadline for applications in December.

An academic source, who is on the panel vetting the applications, said: "About a third are on the underlying causes of the protests and the participation of youth in policymaking."

Pico suggested 12 research topics, including the underlying causes of the unrest, the public's attitude to violence and the calls of "perishing together" with the authorities, the city's governance and constitutional development, public participation in policymaking process, orientation of youth and school education, impact of social media, public mental health, and communication and conflict among family and friends.