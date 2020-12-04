Argument among friends in Thailand ends with 1 dead

A man was shot dead early on Thursday morning near a restaurant’s parking lot in the capital’s Bangkok Noi district.

Police were notified of the shooting near a Por Kung Pow branch on Boromaratchonnee Road at 2am and arrived with a doctor from Siriraj Hospital.

The victim, identified as fruit vendor Damrong Taweekhet, 49, had two gunshot wounds in his chest.

A witness told police that he was talking to his friends when a motorbike rode up to park nearby Damrong. The motorbike rider and Damrong were seen arguing before the rider pulled out a gun and shot at least four times, witness said.

Further investigation shows that the shooter is about 30 years old and was Damrong’s friend. The two men had previously argued inside the restaurant before the shooter walked out and returned later when the eatery was closing.

Police say the motorbike was seen heading down Boromratchonnee Road after the shooting.