Arrest warrant out for Bangkok cabby who stripped Chinese passenger of $163,000 in valuables

The Southern Bangkok Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for a Bangkok cabbie who allegedly stole valuables worth Bt3.6 million (S$163,638) from a Chinese businessman in the early morning of September 1.

The suspect, identified as 40-year-old Thanakrit Photthawong, wanted for the charge of committing a theft at night with the use of a getaway vehicle, is believed to be lying low in the capital, Khlong Ton superintendent Pol Colonel Poramet Poynok said.

CCTV images led the police to identify the pink and white taxi cab's owner, who remains unnamed. The cab's owner has testified that he sold the vehicle to Thanakrit, but had yet to transfer the ownership papers, Poramet said. Investigators have found that Thanakrit is also wanted for several other thefts.

Poramet said anybody who can provide a tip-off on the suspect's whereabouts can call the Khlong Ton Police Station round the clock and will be eligible for a Bt5,000 reward.