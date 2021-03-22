Asia once led the coronavirus battle. Why is it behind on vaccines?

In Israel, where well over half the country’s 9 million residents have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, citizens are spilling out from bars onto the streets.

After administering 24 million first doses of vaccine, British authorities foresee the lifting of all social distancing rules before the end of June.

In the United States, where two-thirds of over-65s have received their first shot, top infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci has predicted 70 per cent of the population – the expected threshold for herd immunity – could be vaccinated and pre-pandemic normality restored before summer’s end.

By comparison, Asia’s vaccine roll-out is proceeding at a crawl.

After winning plaudits with pandemic control measures that minimised deaths compared to the Western world, Asia-Pacific countries are falling behind countries such as the US, Israel and Britain in vaccinating their populations, held up by supply issues, logistical challenges, regulatory burdens, vaccine hesitancy and a reduced sense of urgency due to the success of disease control measures.

Although some Asian countries have managed to keep disruption to everyday life to a minimum by suppressing the virus, the protracted roll-outs risk delaying the end of the pandemic and a promised return to normal life, especially for decimated sectors such as aviation and tourism .

“The old US Operation Warp Speed took a bold step in securing vaccines in advance of knowledge of efficacy, but the US had long recognised its inability to control the pandemic through the techniques used successfully in Asia,” said Jerome Kim, director general of the International Vaccine Institute in Seoul, South Korea .

“From the perspective of a relatively well controlled outbreak setting in Asia, would a billion-dollar ‘bet’ on a vaccine have the same risk/benefit ratio as it would from the US perspective?”

While the US, Canada, Britain and Israel have been rolling out vaccines since December after sealing advance purchase agreements ahead of their regulatory approval, most Asia-Pacific governments only began inoculations last month.

In Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Australia, where Covid-19 deaths have been kept low, authorities stressed a cautious approach to beginning inoculations, taking time to watch for potential side effects elsewhere and insisting vaccines pass rigorous local regulatory hurdles despite their demonstrated safety overseas.

In December, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the country, which has had fewer than 1,000 deaths, would have a “front-row seat” to observe vaccinations overseas as he defended plans to roll out the Pfizer vaccine from March. South Korea’s Minister for Health Park Neung-hoo said the same month that Seoul didn’t see “the need to hurriedly begin vaccinations”.

Earlier this month, Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said his country, which began vaccinations in December ahead of the rest of the region, had not been “under quite as much pressure” to move quickly due to relatively few cases, allowing time to “explain to people, persuade them, reassure them, and dispel their worries and anxieties”.

The slow and steady approach hasn’t been without resistance.

In January, Australia brought forward its vaccine roll-out by several weeks amid criticism from opposition politicians and some health experts, although the government insisted it was not cutting corners.

South Korea last month signed a raft of new procurement deals amid concerns that production delays affecting its existing agreements could derail the government’s plans to reach herd immunity by November, a goal the head of the Korean Medical Association has derided as “practically impossible”.

“We had a previous experience in hasty vaccine policy with novel influenza,” said Cho Sung-il, a professor of epidemiology at Seoul National University. “At that time we ended up wasting a huge amount of vaccines because we bought too much, too early.”

South Korea, where fewer than 1,700 people have died, had “managed to suppress the epidemic so that the cost of waiting is acceptable until things get more certain,” Cho said, adding that he expected South Korea to eventually have a greater vaccination uptake than the US.

“In retrospect it was a somewhat dangerous approach, since we betted on the availability of vaccines,” he said. “Fortunately we got all the reserves we needed, but it could have been a big failure otherwise.”

In Japan, where requirements for in-country clinical trials have delayed approval of the Oxford-AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines, vaccine scepticism coupled with bureaucratic incompetence has been blamed for a sluggish roll-out.

“The government of Japan should have made much more effort in procuring the vaccines and administering an effective vaccination programme, given its obsession with the Olympics , and yet, to date, there is no real plan for the roll-out to speak of,” said Koichi Nakano, a professor of political science at Sophia University in Tokyo.

“I suspect that eventually there will be a popular backlash when something more like normal economic and social life returns in some countries, particularly the US and the UK,” Nakano said. “It will be surprising if Japan gets vaccination done during this calendar year.”

Vaccine hesitancy has also complicated the vaccine roll-out in Hong Kong , where seven people have died shortly after receiving China’s Sinovac vaccine – although none of the deaths have been shown to be linked to the jab.

A nursing home worker receives the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in South Korea.

In a poll carried out in January, fewer than three in 10 Hongkongers said they were prepared to take the Sinovac vaccine, one of two vaccines currently being administered in the special administrative region.

On Tuesday, Hong Kong authorities opened up vaccinations for 70 per cent of the population, including all residents aged over 30 and domestic helpers, after a slow uptake among priority groups raised concerns about the city’s prospects for reaching herd immunity in 2021.

The move, which saw vaccine bookings surge eight-fold from the previous day, makes the international financial hub one of the first major economies to offer vaccines to the majority of their population.

As in the West, Asian authorities have until now rationed limited vaccine supplies on the basis of need, prioritising vulnerable groups such as those aged over 65, medical workers and people with serious medical conditions.

Kim at the International Vaccine Institute said developed Asian countries could still expect to reach herd immunity this year, albeit several months later than some of their Western peers.

“Countries in Asia often have efficient national vaccination programmes, so although they are starting later, and assuming that supply is not an issue, perhaps they will achieve herd protection this year also, so that they may have kept deaths and infections low, and effectively protected the population,” he said. “If that can be achieved, it will be notable.”

Rich-poor divide

But while wealthy Asian nations can hope to reach such a milestone in 2021, poorer countries in the region face far less certain timetables.

Southeast Asian governments have struggled to acquire adequate vaccine supplies amid concerns of hoarding by wealthy countries and the limited capacity of Covax, a global alliance to ensure vaccine access for lower-income countries, to fill the gaps.

“The lower income countries in Asia have largely depended on the Covax Facility and on China for the supply of vaccines, and naturally have been slower to start their vaccination campaigns,” said Hsu Li Yang, an infectious diseases expert at the National University of Singapore’s Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health.

“The situation was not helped by the fact that two of the main front runner vaccines were the mRNA vaccines, which required storage and transport conditions at such low temperatures that they were beyond the logistical capabilities of most Asian countries to address.”

In Thailand, authorities have taken delivery of just 117,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 200,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine so far, although tens of millions more doses are expected to arrive later this year. Thai officials expect to be able to vaccinate only about 45 per cent of the population, well below the threshold for herd immunity, before the end of 2021.

The Philippines , which began vaccinations on March 1 and where coronavirus cases are surging towards last summer’s peak of 6,300 infections in a single day, has received just 1.1 million vaccine doses from Sinovac and AstraZeneca – a fraction of the 148 million doses of vaccines it hopes to secure this year. On Sunday, vaccine tsar Carlito Galvez Jnr insisted the Rodrigo Duterte administration was confident it could vaccinate 70 per cent of the population before the year’s end, despite in November predicting such an effort could take three to five years.

Monks and nuns in Jakarta, Indonesia, prepare to receive their first dose of China's Sinovac coronavirus vaccine.

In Indonesia, one of the Southeast Asian countries hardest-hit by Covid-19, the challenge of vaccinating 271 million people spread across some 6,000 islands has led authorities to allow private businesses to purchase vaccines to inoculate their employees.

The country’s public vaccination campaign, which began in mid-January, had administered fewer than 4.5 million doses as of March 15 – well below the pace needed to reach Jakarta’s goal of inoculating 181.5 million people by March 2022.

Ooi Eng Eong, a professor of emerging infectious diseases at Duke-NUS Medical School, said the global supply of vaccines remained a concern.

“Personally, I would have liked to see a more rapid roll out of vaccines globally but I think what is happening is not unreasonable given the limitations the world has to contend with,” said Ooi.

For China and India , the world’s two most populous countries, distributing and administering vaccines to almost 3 billion people stand as the biggest obstacles to herd immunity. While both countries have large supplies of vaccines after producing their own candidates, neither is expected to complete inoculations before late 2022, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit.

New Delhi, which embarked on the world’s largest vaccination campaign in January with several vaccines including the home-grown Covaxin, has set a target of vaccinating 250 million people – about one-fifth of the population – by the end of July.

Beijing aims to vaccinate 40 per cent of its population within the same time frame, requiring a major acceleration in vaccination rates to some 4 million doses per day.

Protracted delays in vaccinating Asia’s poorer areas could have a major impact not just on the countries directly affected, but the region and world at large. University of Maryland researchers last month estimated that if wealthy nations were fully vaccinated by mid-2021, but developing countries had inoculated just half of their populations, the global economic loss would amount to US$4 trillion.

“There is a real danger of two – or three – worlds divided by vaccine access and immunity,” said the International Vaccine Institute’s Kim.

Dale Fisher, a professor at the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, said it was a mistake to see the vaccine roll-out as a race between countries, instead of a global effort.

“I don’t believe it serves any country well to aggressively obtain vaccines [to the disadvantage] of another country,” he said. “We want our neighbours vaccinated, too, as that’s the way to open up travel and economies. We really are all in this together.”

Still, governments will likely have to reckon with their citizens’ growing demands for assurances that vaccinations will give them back their lives sooner rather than later.

In Israel, authorities have rolled out a “green passport” to allow people who have been fully vaccinated to enter concerts, hotels, gyms, restaurants and bars, part of a government effort to erase remaining pockets of vaccine hesitancy. While embraced by many Israelis, the scheme has sparked concerns around fairness and the principle that vaccinations should be voluntary.

Addressing concerns about lacklustre vaccine uptake on Wednesday, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet Ngor said officials were considering “offering incentives not only in aspects of cross-border travel, but also room to relax certain distancing measures for those who have been vaccinated”.

Exactly what those incentives might entail and whether such measures could make all the difference in returning Hong Kong and other parts of the region to normality remain to be seen.

“Whether we use a targeted approach or general public approach, I personally think that it is a mixture of science and art to achieve the goal,” said Thira Woratanarat, an epidemiologist at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok. “There is no ‘one size fits all’ approach.”

“It’s all about coordination,” said Fisher. “The fastest pass you can attain is when all the required components move synchronously. These are vaccine supply, vaccinators, vaccine spaces, consumables and of course people to be vaccinated. If those seeking vaccination are plentiful you need to prioritise, but if the number is less than the capacity to provide a vaccine then you can open it up.”

