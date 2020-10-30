Asian-American netizens share agonising childhood of forced piano practice

When the book “Battle Hymn of the Tiger Mum” first came out, many Asian-Americans immediately resonated with the story — especially the part where a child was being forced to learn how to play the piano.

On that note, a recent tweet by Asian-American film producer, Nancy Wang Yuen, began circulating online as she called on all “Asian-Americans who grew up playing the piano.”

Calling all Asian Americans who grew up playing piano! I actually enjoyed it even though I’m not adept at it. But I credit my good posture to a piano teacher I had in Taiwan who always made me sit up straight. 😅 Let’s see your childhood recital pics! pic.twitter.com/THZAUrEjMG — Nancy Wang Yuen 🎃👻 (@nancywyuen) October 26, 2020

Yuen revealed that she “actually enjoyed it even though [she’s] not adept at it,” but remembered to credit her “good posture to a piano teacher she had in Taiwan who always made [her] sit up straight.”

Yuen then called on her followers to share their own childhood recital photos and received numerous replies.

One follower responded with their photo, jokingly pointing out the intensity behind her eyes as she got ready to perform. It elicited a response from Yuen who complimented her, saying that she was “wiping out the competition with one look”.

Others shared their own experience and photos, with one saying that they felt overwhelmed with so many “recitals and competition” when they were younger.

Another social media user declared that once his kids showed him that they could read music, he would let them quit.

Even though most claimed that they hated piano practice and ultimately gave up on it, many also admitted that looking back, they were grateful for the opportunity.