Asian king vulture in Thailand lays an egg for the first time in 25 years

After a wait of more than 25 years, the Asian king vulture has finally delivered in Thailand. "Nui" laid the first egg on Jan 30, after being nearly extinct for 30 years.

Nakhon Ratchasima acting zoo director Narongwit Chodchoy said it was a good omen for Chinese New Year and Valentine's Day.

He said it was the first time in Asia that the vulture had laid an egg in her cage.

Nakhon Ratchasima Zoo has four vultures: a 19-year-old male vulture, Pocky; a 21-year-old male, Jack; a 12-year-old male, Tan; and a 10-year-old female, Nui.

The working team of the Condor Population Rehabilitation Project in Thailand has been waiting all year round.

The Asian king vulture is protected wildlife and only five are left in the country.