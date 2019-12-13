Aung San Suu Kyi wants Rohingya genocide case thrown out by UN court

Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi (left) leaves the Peace palace in The Hague on Friday.
PHOTO: AFP
Reuters

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi called on World Court judges on Thursday to dismiss an accusation of genocide against the country's Rohingya Muslim minority, saying its own justice system should be given the chance to work first.

Gambia has accused Myanmar of violating the 1948 Genocide Convention in a military campaign that expelled more than 730,000 Rohingya from Myanmar and it has asked the International Court of Justice to order "provisional measures" to prevent more harm.

But Suu Kyi, who has denied genocide, said the UN court should not have jurisdiction.

"Myanmar requests the court to remove the case from its list," Suu Kyi said on the third and final day of hearings in The Hague. "In the alternative [the court should] reject the request for provisional measures submitted by The Gambia."

Presiding Judge Abdulqawi Yusuf said the 17-judge panel would render an order "as soon as possible", but gave no specific date.

Gambia insisted earlier that Myanmar could not be trusted to hold its soldiers accountable for alleged atrocities against its Rohingya minority, dismissing calls from Suu Kyi for the court to wait for the outcome of accountability efforts and local trials.

Gambia lawyer Paul Reichler said Myanmar had not even tried during the hearings to deny most of the accusations of extreme violence against its military, known as the Tatmadaw, nor of the mass deportation of Rohingya following a 2017 crackdown.

Statements from Myanmar that it was taking action to prosecute soldiers accused of wrongdoing were not credible, he said.

"How can anyone possibly expect the Tatmadaw to hold itself accountable for genocidal acts against the Rohingya, when six of its top generals including the commander-in-chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, have all been accused of genocide by the UN fact-finding mission and recommended for criminal prosecution," he said.

People gather to rally in support of Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi before she attends a hearing at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), in Bago, Myanmar December 9, 2019. PHOTO: Reuters

He was referring to the findings of UN investigators who in an August 2018 report said the Myanmar military had carried out killings and mass rape with "genocidal intent" in the 2017 operation. Gambia's legal team had outlined graphic testimony from their report at the first day of hearings on Tuesday.

More than 730,000 Rohingya fled Myanmar to Bangladesh after the military launched its crackdown. The UN investigators have said 10,000 people may have been killed.

Suu Kyi, once championed in the West for her decades-long fight for democracy for Myanmar, told the court on Wednesday the military-led "clearance operation" in western Rakhine State was a counterterrorism response to coordinated Rohingya militant attacks against dozens of police stations in August 2017.

The Nobel Peace Prize laureate argued Myanmar did investigate and prosecute soldiers and officers accused of crimes. She said that under those circumstances, the court should not intervene.

"Steps that generate suspicion, sow doubts, or create resentment between communities who have just begun to build a fragile foundation of trust could undermine reconciliation," she said in closing remarks.

She added that even if there had been violations of humanitarian law during the conflict, they did not rise to the level of genocide.

Outside the ornate Peace Palace in The Hague that houses the court, protesters from both sides lined up on Thursday. When Suu Kyi returned to court for the final statements her supporters cheered loudly.

People gather to rally in support of Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi before she attends a hearing at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), in Yangon, Myanmar December 10, 2019. PHOTO: Reuters

They sang the national anthem and shouted "Mother Suu, Be healthy".

Maung Maung Aye, a well-known presenter in Myanmar, travelled from Yangon to support Suu Kyi.

"She always is for Myanmar so we are always ready to support her whatever she does," he said.

The International Court of Justice is the UN's highest court. Its decisions are binding and not subject to appeal, though it has no means of enforcement and countries have occasionally ignored them or failed to fully adhere.

After the decision on provisional measures, the process may continue to a full case that could last years.

Rohingya Muslims in camps in Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh were praying that the suit succeeds.

Nurul Haq, 54, who said he fled to Bangladesh after his son was shot dead by the army, said he was fasting on Thursday.

"The speech Aung San Suu Kyi has given in the court is absolutely lies, all lies, all lies," he said. "They tortured us so much … Only justice can heal our wounds."

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
MYANMAR Aung San Suu Kyi protests UN (United Nations)

TRENDING

Cabby pleads guilty to causing fatal accident after taking medicines that can cause drowsiness, blurred vision
Cabby pleads guilty to causing fatal accident after taking medicines that can cause drowsiness, blurred vision
R.chord Hsieh says he’s dating live streamer, divorcing pregnant wife
R.chord Hsieh says he’s dating live streamer, divorcing pregnant wife
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it&#039;s okay because she&#039;s pretty
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it's okay because she's pretty
Newly emerged video footages of Godfrey Gao&#039;s collapse sparks criticism of unprofessional first-aid
Newly emerged video footages of Godfrey Gao's collapse sparks criticism of unprofessional first-aid
Internet salivates at Japanese method of cooking rice with KFC Original Recipe chicken
Internet salivates at Japanese method of cooking rice with KFC Original Recipe chicken
First dibs: Catch Yanxi Palace spin-off series on Netflix before it&#039;s aired in China
First dibs: Catch Yanxi Palace spin-off series on Netflix before it's aired in China
Five Guys burger chain opening at Plaza Singapura Dec 16
Five Guys burger chain opening at Plaza Singapura next Monday
WhatsApp will stop working on older smartphones from next month
WhatsApp will stop working on older smartphones from next month
Man fined $6,000 for causing girlfriend&#039;s death in accident
Man fined $6,000 for causing girlfriend's death in accident
Customer uses Gojek as courier service, ends up losing 80 homemade cupcakes
Customer uses Gojek as courier service, ends up losing 80 homemade cupcakes
Underrated states in Malaysia to visit that aren&#039;t Johor, Melaka or Penang
Underrated parts of Malaysia to visit that aren't Johor, Melaka or Penang
Thai man takes a dump, finds 10m-long tapeworm hanging from his butt
Thai man takes a dump, finds 10m-long tapeworm hanging from his butt

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Pay-as-you-wish Mao Shan Wang durians, free lobster at Nihon Mura &amp; other deals this week
Pay-as-you-wish Mao Shan Wang durians, free lobster at Nihon Mura & other deals this week
Free things to check out this weekend: Sesame Street live show, unlimited play at Kiztopia &amp; other fun activities
Free things to check out this weekend: Sesame Street live show, unlimited play at Kiztopia & other fun activities
This Korean BBQ buffet stall in Singapore is giving a 15% discount to customers who are underweight
This Korean BBQ buffet stall in Singapore is giving a 15% discount to customers who are underweight
True story: &#039;He threatened to leave me unless I lost weight&#039;
True story: 'He threatened to leave me unless I lost weight'

Home Works

How to choose paint colours for each space in your home
How to choose paint colours for each space in your home
8 unusual kitchen backsplash ideas that are not tiles or glass
8 unusual kitchen backsplash ideas that are not tiles or glass
5 simple steps to thoroughly clean your mattress
5 simple steps to thoroughly clean your mattress
House tour: Contemporary-style four-bedroom condominium with a collection of designer furniture
House tour: Contemporary-style four-bedroom condominium with a collection of designer furniture

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Certis Cisco officer who kicked speeding e-scooter rider gets suspended
Certis Cisco officer who kicked PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok gets suspended
Hardware chain Home-Fix is closing all its retail stores in Singapore
Hardware chain Home-Fix is closing all its retail stores in Singapore
Chinese man hospitalised after light slap from girlfriend caused organs to shift
Chinese man hospitalised after light slap from girlfriend caused organs to shift
LTA investigating clip of officer seen kicking PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok
LTA investigating clip of officer seen kicking PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok

SERVICES