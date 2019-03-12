Australian detained in Bali for allegedly assaulting security guard over lost mobile phone

PHOTO: Pixabay
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

A 19-year-old Australian citizen has been arrested by the Kuta Police in Bali after he allegedly assaulted a security guard at a fast food restaurant in Legian while looking for a lost mobile phone.

Kuta Police criminal investigation unit head First Insp. I Putu Ika Prabawa confirmed on Monday that the Australian man, identified as Whiting Zac William, had been brought to the Kuta Police headquarters early Friday morning.

"Two witnesses who were questioned claimed that the suspect was seen drinking [alcohol], but he wasn't drunk. He was just upset by the situation in which his friend lost his phone near the area where the victim worked," he said as quoted by Antara news agency.

According to the police, the incident started when the security guard, identified as Adni Junus Liu, saw William involved in a quarrel with an ojek (motorbike taxi) driver. Adni jumped into the fray and demanded both parties leave the area, but William said he was looking for his phone.

The suspect reportedly insisted that the security guard must have seen the person who had taken the phone because he worked there, to which Adni replied that he did not pay attention to any items lost outside of the restaurant, Prabawa said.

The conversation then escalated into violence after William demanded the security guard take responsibility for the phone's disappearance. "The suspect hit the security guard, which caused bruises near the latter's temple," he explained.

He went on to say that William had admitted to his wrongdoing, saying that he was upset at the time because the security guard did not know what had happened to his phone despite the fact he worked there.

The victim is now undergoing intensive treatment for his injuries, while William is being detained by the police for further investigation.

William has been charged under Article 351 of the Criminal Code for assault. It is still unclear whether or not the suspect and his lawyer will propose a peace settlement with the victim, Prabawa added.

More about
Bali assault security guard australian

TRENDING

Mark Lee spent up to $5,000 a week on 4D as a gambling addict
Mark Lee spent up to $5,000 a week on 4D as a gambling addict
Rookie Korean actor Cha In-ha found dead
Rookie Korean actor Cha In-ha found dead
GrabFood rider drops 30kg in 9 months after switching from PMD to bicycle for deliveries
GrabFood rider drops 30kg in 9 months after switching from PMD to bicycle for deliveries
Man, 22, scratches BMW in China showroom to make dad buy it for him
Man, 22, scratches BMW in China showroom to make dad buy it for him
Taiwanese video shows Godfrey Gao&#039;s final journey from airport to funeral parlour
Taiwanese video shows Godfrey Gao's final journey from airport to funeral parlour
Andie and Kate&#039;s top tip to stop their kids from having public meltdowns
Andie and Kate's top tip to stop their kids from having public meltdowns
8 hidden dangers SQ girls may face on the job
8 hidden dangers SQ girls may face on the job
New animated series shows you what to expect during Basic Military Training
New animated series shows you what to expect during Basic Military Training
Malaysian woman finds banknote from late father thanks to viral Facebook post
Malaysian woman finds banknote from late father thanks to viral Facebook post
Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on &#039;McDonald&#039;s diet&#039; after colleague said she had &#039;big legs&#039;
Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on 'McDonald's diet' after colleague said she had 'big legs'
Lowest bonus in 10 years for civil servants
Lowest bonus in 10 years for civil servants
Goo Hara fans upset that her parents, who allegedly abandoned her, will get her assets
Goo Hara fans upset that her parents, who allegedly abandoned her, will get her assets

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Where to go in Thailand that&#039;s not Bangkok, Phuket or Krabi
Where to go in Thailand that's not Bangkok, Phuket or Krabi
Chatuchak Night Market is coming to Singapore from Feb 4 to May 3, with over 1,000 Thai vendors
Chatuchak Night Market is coming to Singapore from Feb 4 to May 3, with over 1,000 Thai vendors
$2.80 alcoholic xiao long baos, Takashimaya Christmas Bazaar &amp; other deals this week
$2.80 alcoholic xiao long baos, Takashimaya Christmas Bazaar & other deals this week
Money talks: The 28-year-old corporate manager that shops whenever she&#039;s stressed
Money talks: The 28-year-old corporate manager that shops whenever she's stressed

Home Works

How to choose your material: Marble
How to choose your material: Marble
7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah&#039;s Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah's Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

She bakes goodies with a sprinkling of good advice
'We can't be selfish in keeping them around to protect them'
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
Local pet crematorium accused of &#039;fake ashes&#039; bites back at dog owner
Local pet crematorium accused of 'fake ashes' bites back at dog owner
Escalator steps buckle in front of mum and baby at Waterway Point
Escalator steps buckle in front of mum and baby at Waterway Point

SERVICES