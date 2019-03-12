Australian detained in Bali for allegedly assaulting security guard over lost mobile phone

A 19-year-old Australian citizen has been arrested by the Kuta Police in Bali after he allegedly assaulted a security guard at a fast food restaurant in Legian while looking for a lost mobile phone.

Kuta Police criminal investigation unit head First Insp. I Putu Ika Prabawa confirmed on Monday that the Australian man, identified as Whiting Zac William, had been brought to the Kuta Police headquarters early Friday morning.

"Two witnesses who were questioned claimed that the suspect was seen drinking [alcohol], but he wasn't drunk. He was just upset by the situation in which his friend lost his phone near the area where the victim worked," he said as quoted by Antara news agency.

According to the police, the incident started when the security guard, identified as Adni Junus Liu, saw William involved in a quarrel with an ojek (motorbike taxi) driver. Adni jumped into the fray and demanded both parties leave the area, but William said he was looking for his phone.

The suspect reportedly insisted that the security guard must have seen the person who had taken the phone because he worked there, to which Adni replied that he did not pay attention to any items lost outside of the restaurant, Prabawa said.

The conversation then escalated into violence after William demanded the security guard take responsibility for the phone's disappearance. "The suspect hit the security guard, which caused bruises near the latter's temple," he explained.

He went on to say that William had admitted to his wrongdoing, saying that he was upset at the time because the security guard did not know what had happened to his phone despite the fact he worked there.

The victim is now undergoing intensive treatment for his injuries, while William is being detained by the police for further investigation.

William has been charged under Article 351 of the Criminal Code for assault. It is still unclear whether or not the suspect and his lawyer will propose a peace settlement with the victim, Prabawa added.