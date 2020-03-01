Australian found dead in Kuta hotel room

Police are investigating the death of an Australian man identified as Ross Patrick McGuinness, who was found dead in his hotel room in Kuta on Wednesday.

The 60-year-old retiree was found lying on the floor of his room at Si Doi hotel on Jl. Benesari, Kuta, Badung.

Kuta Police investigator First Insp. Putu Ika Prabawa said the body was discovered by hotel staff.

The cleaning staff had knocked on McGuinness' door for about 15 minutes but no response. "Since there was no answer from inside the room, the staff opened the door, which was not locked," Ika said.

A doctor from the nearby Bali Medika Clinic was immediately called. "The doctor declared the victim dead and estimated that McGuinness had died 12 hours before he was found," Ika said.

Ika said police did not see any signs of violence in the hotel room or on the victim's body. The Australian's belongings were still in the room, including Rp 2 million (S$193) and AUD 1,400 (S$1,300), as well as a cell phone. "Based on our preliminary investigation, there were no signs of violence," Ika said.

Police have requested an autopsy to determine the cause of death.