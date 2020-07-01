Australian man's body found in Hong Kong's Lan Kwai Fong

The body of an Australian man who had gone missing after a party on Saturday was found on the podium of a building at Hong Kong's entertainment hub Lan Kwai Fong on Monday.

The man had arrived in the city on Saturday to attend the party.

Police came to the fifth floor of Wai Lan House in Lan Kwai Fong shortly before 4pm on Monday after receiving a report from a woman.

She told police that a friend of one of her clients, who had attended a party in one of the rooms in the building on Saturday night, contacted her on Monday, saying the man had gone missing.

A police spokesman said surveillance footage showed the man had entered the toilet but had not come out. Later, his body was found at the building's podium.

Nothing suspicious was found after an initial investigation, a police source said, adding they suspected he was drunk and had fallen to his death.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.