Authorities crack down on used medical gloves racket in Thailand

A Pathum Thani warehouse owner was arrested for allegedly manufacturing and selling used medical gloves.

The Consumer Protection Police Division in cooperation with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) raided a warehouse in Pathum Thani’s Khlong 7 subdistrict on Tuesday after receiving a tip-off that the establishment stored used medical gloves for the purpose of reselling.

“Officials found 654 bags of used rubber and nitrile gloves and more than 30,000 empty boxes as well as repackaging equipment,” said FDA deputy permanent secretary Suphatra Boonserm.

“The estimated market value of these gloves is over Bt100 million (S$4.4 million)”

Police charged the warehouse owner with violating the Medical Device Act BE 2551 for manufacturing medical equipment without a licence and making and selling unsafe medical equipment. The maximum punishment is three years imprisonment or a Bt300,000 fine, or both.

Suphatra said the reselling racket has resurfaced following rising demand for gloves after the new wave of Covid-19 in Thailand. She urged consumers to verify the manufacturer before buying gloves.

“You can visit www.fda.moph.go.th to check the list of FDA approved manufacturers or call FDA hotline 1556,” she said. “You can also call 1556 to report illegal manufacturing, importing or selling of health-related products.”