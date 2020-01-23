Authorities fear missing British man fell from Bali cliff

Bali Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) personnel search for Ryan Roth, a British national who was reported missing near the cliffs of Selonding Temple in Pecatu Village, South Kuta district, Bali.
PHOTO: Basarnas Bali
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

A British national identified as Ryan Roth was reported missing near the cliffs of Selonding Temple in Pecatu Village, South Kuta district, Bali, on Monday.

Authorities began to suspect he had fallen off the cliff after local residents reported they found a motorbike parked at Jl. Pura Selonding on Sunday afternoon. The police found Roth's belongings on top of the cliff on Monday.

Bali Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) head Hari Adi Purnomo said a team had been searching for Roth since Monday at sea and at the bottom of the cliff.

"The bottom of the cliff is covered with bushes, and according to the team at the location, its height reaches 170 metres," Hadi said as quoted by kompas.com on Tuesday.

South Kuta Police chief Adj. Comr. Yusak Agustinus Sooai said the police could not confirm whether Roth had fallen off the cliff or whether it was by accident.

The police found a letter inside Roth's bag on top of the cliff. In the letter, he mentioned his love for his former girlfriend, Alice, a woman from Hong Kong who lived in Ubud, Gianyar.

Alice, who had spoken to the police following Roth's disappearance, said that there had not been any problems with Roth lately.

"We are still searching. We cannot yet be sure whether it was a suicide or an accident," Yusak said.

