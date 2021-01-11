Baby delivered in Thailand from mum with Covid-19 free from virus

The Department of Medical Services (DMS) announced on Friday (Jan 8) that a baby, born from a mother who was infected with Covid-19 at Rajavithi Hospital, was free from the virus.

On Dec 27, a pregnant woman with the infection was transferred from Samut Sakhon Hospital to Rajavithi Hospital in Bangkok for delivery.

DMS director-general Somsak Akksilp said that the operation was successful, and the mother was normal. She was taken to a special zone for recuperation and treatment.

The female baby was free from the virus, Somsak said.