Baby dies in Indonesia after contracting Covid-19 from visitors

A 40-day-old baby died in Tlanakan district, Pamekasan regency, East Java, on Sunday after contracting Covid-19, believed to have been spread by neighbors who visited the newborn weeks ago.

The baby, who tested positive for the virus when he was 28 days old, died in Smart Pamekasan General Regional Hospital after nearly two weeks of treatment.

"Based on the contract tracing we carried out, the baby contracted Covid-19 from neighbors who visited him soon after he was born," Pamekasan regency Covid-19 task force chief Syaiful Hidayat said on Monday.

He said many visitors had held the baby.

Soon after the visits, the baby showed symptoms of Covid-19, including a fever, coughing and labored breathing.

Task force spokesperson Sigit Priyono said there were a number of patients under surveillance (PDP) and people who had tested positive for Covid-19 who continued their daily activities and did not self-isolate in Tlanakan district.

PDP is a designation for people who have symptoms consistent with Covid-19 but whose illness has not been confirmed, meaning they awaiting either testing or test results.

"The parents brought the baby to Smart Pamekasan Regional General Hospital on June 9. He was immediately isolated by the health care workers at the hospital," Sigit said.

The baby's Covid-19 test result came back positive. Despite the treatment he received, the baby died on Sunday.

"He was laid to rest yesterday according to Covid-19 protocols," Sigit added.

Syaiful said the task force had tested the baby's parents. They were negative for Covid-19.

As of Monday, Pamekasan regency had recorded 82 cases of Covid-19 with 18 fatalities and 18 recoveries.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.