Baby dugong capturing Thai hearts set for live feed

PHOTO: Facebook/Shin Sirachai Arunrugstichai
Khanitta Sitong
The Nation/Asia News Network

The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) is preparing to live broadcast the life of orphaned baby dugong Mariam of Koh Libong in Trang province.

The six-month-old, 30kg Mariam, has became an internet sensation after being rescued in Krabi on April 29 and placed under care in a dugong conservation area at Koh Libong. She became the new face of sea conservation and helped boost public awareness on the extinction risks of some 300 dugongs in Thai waters. She was the first baby dugong in Thailand raised by humans in a natural environment and her activities - especially a bird-eye view of a volunteer cuddling Mariam in the sea - went viral.

DMCR director-general Jatuporn Burutpat and TOT PCL executives travelled to Duyong Bay on Koh Libong on Thursday to observe the care. There are problems in caring for Mariam during the monsoon season, as officials were to take care of her for at least another 12 months before she can stop milk-feeding and head out to sea by herself. Jatuporn also presented protective clothes to the staff to prevent harm from box jellyfish and stingrays which had reportedly wounded many people.

"Mariam is so adorable. She becomes the nation's sweetheart and helps raise the public awareness to conservation and to the plight of dugongs among the wider audience. Many people know Mariam as the ambassador of Koh Libong. As to create co-learning over dugong care, the department will install CCTV at the Khao Batu Puteh dugong rehabilitation area so people can observe the care of Mariam," Jatuporn said.

TOT vice president Somsak Mahaviriyo inspected the area to test the signals and determine how many cameras to install.

The live feed would be broadcast from early July via the department's Facebook page, just like the previous case of baby leatherback sea turtles hatching at a Phang Nga beach, Jatuporn said.

More about

Thailand marine life
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Fan Bingbing shoots down talk she&#039;s pregnant with tycoon&#039;s child
Fan Bingbing shoots down talk she's pregnant with tycoon's child
Andy Hui finally seen in public 72 days after cheating scandal
Andy Hui finally seen in public 72 days after cheating scandal
5 unique places to check out at the new Funan mall
5 unique places to check out at the new Funan mall
Singapore first &#039;Netflix for cars&#039; lets you switch between Ferraris, Porsches and Maseratis every month
Singapore first 'Netflix for cars' lets you switch between Ferraris, Porsches and Maseratis every month
Indian woman gets trapped after posing underneath statue for laughs
WATCH: Woman gets stuck after crawling under statue for photo
We sieved out the best TikTok #lifehacks to make your life easier
We sieved out the best TikTok #lifehacks to make your life easier
Love or obsession? Ex-stalker fan of K-pop idol reveals why it is not worth it
Love or obsession? Ex-stalker fan of K-pop idol reveals why it is not worth it
Husband gets beaten up while protecting wife from 4 drunk men, loses $3,000 of valuables
Husband gets beaten up while protecting wife from 4 drunk men, loses $3,000 of valuables
Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki divorce: $130m worth of assets under spotlight
Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki divorce: $130m worth of assets under spotlight
1 in 2 Singapore residents feels stressed out by the thought of doing nothing: Survey
1 in 2 Singapore residents feels stressed out by the thought of doing nothing: Survey
How do budget shops such as ValuDollar earn money if everything they sell is so cheap?
How do budget shops such as ValuDollar earn money if everything they sell is so cheap?
Cheating rumours follow Song Joong-ki, Song Hye-kyo divorce; Park Bo Gum denies involvement
Cheating rumours follow Song Joong-ki, Song Hye-kyo divorce; Park Bo Gum denies involvement

LIFESTYLE

An island free from time? Norway sets record straight
An island free from time? Norway sets record straight
Women who are morning people may have a lower risk of breast cancer
Women who are morning people may have a lower risk of breast cancer
Buying cheap furniture from IKEA? 10 unexpected costs to look out for
Buying cheap furniture from IKEA? 10 unexpected costs to look out for
5 &#039;hidden costs&#039; of owning a dog or cat in Singapore
5 'hidden costs' of owning a dog or cat in Singapore

Home Works

5 not-so-common surface materials to consider
5 not-so-common surface materials to consider
Do you know these home renovation terms used in Singapore?
Do you know these home renovation terms used in Singapore?
A modern vintage-inspired 4-room HDB home with a $50,000 renovation
A modern vintage-inspired 4-room HDB home with a $50,000 renovation
8 tips for tile shopping
8 tips for tile shopping

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

This made my day: New airline pilot surprises parents by flying them for first time
This made my day: New airline pilot surprises parents by flying them for first time
Malaysian Grab driver praised for picking up Bangladeshi workers after 3 drivers rejected them for being &quot;smelly&quot;
Malaysian Grab driver praised for picking up Bangladeshi workers after 3 drivers rejected them for being "smelly"
Pretty Thai doctor, on first day of work, finds gecko in patient&#039;s ear
Pretty Thai doctor, on first day of work, finds gecko in patient's ear
GrabShoes? Man delivers food and steals customer&#039;s sneakers right after
GrabShoes? Man delivers food and steals customer's sneakers right after

SERVICES