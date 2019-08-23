Baby dugong in Thailand dies from heart failure after surgery

PHOTO: Facebook/Shin Sirachai Arunrugstichai
The Nation/Asia News Network

Yameel, the last one of two recently rescued baby dugongs, has died following an endoscopic operation to try to remove undigested grass from its stomach, a team of veterinarians have announced.

Yameel died at 9:35pm Thursday due to heart failure, they said, despite their efforts to resuscitate him.

His death, 51 days into an effort to nurse him to strength after being found abandoned, was announced on the Facebook page of the Marine and Coastal Resources Department.

The department posted that despite the efforts, the vets found that Yameel continued to suffer from an accumulation of gas in his stomach and intestines, had a high cardio rate and sometimes endured convulsions. They administered pain killers and a tranquiliser before using a portable X-ray machine to check Yameel's internal systems.

The vets found that undigested and dried seagrass had accumulated in the young dugong's stomach, though liquid could still move through the stomach. They decided to perform an endoscopic operation to remove the indigested grass to reduce the gas build up.

During the day, over 6,000 people reacted to a morning post that reported Yameel's symptoms and over 1,000 people made comments to wish the baby well.

At 5 pm, the vets and a medical team from the Vachira Phuket took Yameel by ambulance to hospital to receive an endoscopic operation. Working with the vets, doctors inserted an endoscope through the front part of Yameel's body and used air to blow the accumulated, undigested grass.

But the doctors could eliminate only 20 per cent of the accumulated grass and had to stop for fear that Yameel could not withstand the operation. The baby dugong was then wrapped in a wet cloth and sent back to its nursery pond.

The vets believe the grass accumulated in the stomach because of the intestines had stopped functioning, something that baby animals are vulnerable to. The condition caused gas to accumulate in intestines and to break arteries, causing infection. The gas could also flow to the lungs, causing breathing difficulties.

After being taken to the nursery pond, Yameel became almost immobile while floating in the water. Vets had to take turns to hold it in the water. Then at 8.30pm, the baby dugong suffered heart failure, with the vets working to revive it before declaring death at 9.35pm.

Yameel was found stranded on the Bor Muang Beach in Krabi on July 1. The baby was then taken to be treated and nursed inside a nursery pond at the Phuket Marine Biological Centre.

On July 5, Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana named the baby dugong Yameel, meaning the handsome man of the sea, and took him under her royal patronage.

On August 19, the team of vets found the dugong suffering from stomach convulsions, and so administered antibiotics and drugs to aid digestion, and using a tube to reduce the stomach gas.

Yameel had become the darling of Thais monitoring efforts to nurse him, along with a girl baby dugong, Mariam, also found stranded in Krabi.

Mariam died on Saturday from an infection caused by bits of plastic lining her stomach. Mariam was cared for by veterinarians on Koh Libong in Trang province since being found on a Krabi beach in April. She had been monitored on live cams of the website of the Marine and Coastal Resources Department.

More about
death ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES dugong

TRENDING

Places in Johor that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re in Europe
Places in Johor that'll make you believe you're in Europe
&#039;He said my nipples weren&#039;t sexy&#039;: The real reason for Ku Hye-Sun&#039;s divorce?
'He said my nipples weren't sexy': The real reason for Ku Hye-Sun's divorce?
Woman admits to putting used sanitary pad in kettle at 5-star hotel in China
Woman admits to putting used sanitary pad in kettle at 5-star hotel in China
Crocodile oil, Donki&#039;s sweet potatoes and other things you&#039;d never believe you can buy at Changi Airport
Crocodile oil, Donki's sweet potatoes and other things you'd never believe you can buy at Changi Airport
National Stadium will turn into a zombie-infested battlefield come Oct
National Stadium will turn into a zombie-infested battlefield come Oct
Malaysian girl, 11, writes to 12-year-old schoolmate asking for sex
Malaysian girl, 11, writes to 12-year-old schoolmate asking for sex
City Harvest Church founder Kong Hee released from jail
City Harvest Church founder Kong Hee released from jail
Bubble tea the new holy offering? Thai temple visitors think so
Bubble tea the new holy offering? Thai temple visitors think so
Chang&#039;e lantern in Chinatown gets &#039;plastic surgery&#039; after complaints
Chang'e lantern in Chinatown gets 'plastic surgery' after complaints
Former radio DJ Daniel Ong to tie the knot with artist girlfriend
Former radio DJ Daniel Ong to tie the knot with artist girlfriend
Tavia Yeung&#039;s pregnancy rumour shocks even her own husband Him Law
Tavia Yeung's pregnancy rumour shocks even her own husband Him Law
Singapore Night Festival 2019: Top installations to check out this year
What to catch at this year’s Singapore Night Fest

LIFESTYLE

Free XO durians for Pioneer and Merdeka Generation members &amp; other deals this week
Free XO durians for senior citizens at CCK on Aug 24
I didn&#039;t wash my face (in the morning) for a week, and I don&#039;t intend to anymore
I didn't wash my face (in the morning) for a week, and I don't intend to anymore
Where is the cheapest place Singaporean shoppers can buy Chanel bags?
Where is the cheapest place Singaporean shoppers can buy Chanel bags?
What&#039;s the &#039;correct&#039; retirement age in Singapore?
What's the 'correct' retirement age in Singapore?

Home Works

A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery
A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery
7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Kukubird, the fashion brand, rides on Singapore interest by offering &#039;special&#039;
Kukubird, the fashion brand, rides on Singapore interest by offering 'special'
To keep her lover, 55-year-old Chinese woman fakes pregnancy and kidnaps grandson to pass off as own son
55-year-old Chinese woman fakes pregnancy and kidnaps grandson to keep her lover
Over half of Singaporeans believe there’s life after death: Survey
Over half of Singaporeans believe there’s life after death: Survey
From Jackie Chan to G.E.M.: Chinese livestreamer splashes millions on star-studded wedding - then turns a profit
From Jackie Chan to G.E.M.: Chinese livestreamer splashes millions on star-studded wedding - then turns a profit

SERVICES