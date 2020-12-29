Baby elephant found dead in Thai national park

Nakhon Ratchasima locals stumbled across the decaying carcass of a baby elephant lying in a stream in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Thap Lan National Park on Monday.

The locals alerted park rangers, who mounted an investigation at the scene just south of Ban Taling Chan village in Khonburi district.

The national park is designated a protected area for endangered elephants and tigers but is under pressure from encroachment.

Elephants had been known to raid farmers’ crops in the area, and rangers are monitoring the situation

The one-year-old male elephant had been dead for at least three days. A team of veterinarians are investigating the cause of death.