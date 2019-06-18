Baby girl in the Philippines drowns in bucket

BACOLOD CITY - A six-month-old girl drowned in a bucket early Monday morning while her parents, both vendors, were asleep at the Libertad Public Market in Barangay 40 here.

Police Captain Elmer Bonilla said the baby was sleeping on a table with her exhausted parents when she apparently rolled off and fell into the bucket at around 2 a.m.

The bucket was reportedly filled with water and oxalic acid, a chemical used mainly to remove stains, and wash fruits and vegetables.

The infant was transported to Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital where efforts to revive her failed.

