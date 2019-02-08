Baby miraculously survives after truck crushes car, killing four in Indonesia

An MPV was crushed when a truck carrying a load of soil fell on its side, killing four people.
PHOTO: Instagram/jktinfo
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

A baby has survived an accident that left four people dead after a truck carrying a load of soil fell on its side, crushing a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) on Thursday at 5.30 a.m. on Jl Imam Bonjol in Cibodas, Tangerang, Banten.

According to Tangerang Police traffic division head Adj. Comr. Isa Anshori, the truck was travelling from Pinangsia to Tangerang.

"When the MPV got closer to the truck, the truck suddenly tipped on its side, crushing the MPV. It is believed that the truck driver was drowsy," he said as quoted by kompas.com.

The four adults inside the MPV were killed, while an 11-month-old toddler suffered injuries. The victims' bodies were taken to Tangerang General Hospital.

According to eyewitnesses, the baby's mother, identified as Fatmawati, was in the backseat of the vehicle and protected the baby with her body.

She even begged witnesses to safe her baby, they said.

"The mother was still alive and repeatedly begged us to take her baby," said eyewitness Ade.

Witnesses successfully rescued the baby through a car window.

Meanwhile, the truck driver initially attempted to flee the scene to avoid an angry mob, but he eventually surrendered is currently undergoing questioning at the Tangerang Police station.

