Baby sharks spotted in Papua after deadly flood

A man holds up two small sharks after flood waters around Lake Sentani, Papua, receded.

Residents of Sentani district in Jayapura, Papua, said on Tuesday morning that they found baby sharks in the area after a deadly flash flood.

Videos and pictures, which have gone viral on social media, showed that the small sharks were found in the BTN Sosial housing area.

In a video posted by @JayapuraID on Twitter, a man is seen holding up two dead sharks, which looks like small black tipped reef sharks.

"We found some sharks after the flood. Not in the ocean or land, but in the mountains [like Sentani]," the man said.

on Twitter Warga di BTN Sosial Sentani Kabupaten Jayapura dikejutkan dg penemuan beberapa ikan hiu di aliran banjir bandang



Belum diketahui pasti bagaimana hiu itu bisa terbawa banjir, yg pasti semua ini adalah kuasa Tuhan #SaveJayapura #SaveSentani pic.twitter.com/KXuMZ4dJym — Jayapura ID (@JayapuraID) March 19, 2019

Sentani is located about 36 kilometres from downtown Jayapura. Iconic Lake Sentani, the largest lake in Papua, is located at an altitude of 75 metres above sea level.

A researcher from the Papua Archaeological Center, Hari Suroto, said in the past the lake formed part of the sea but had moved inland over the centuries, therefore there were records that showed sharks had lived in its waters.

"This part of the sea is connected to rivers and springs on the Cycloops mountain," he said on Tuesday as quoted by antaranews.com.

The movement of the earth's layers, Hari added, had changed Lake Sentani into a fresh water body.

"Sharks then adapted to fresh water in the lakes and rivers connected to Lake Sentani. In their development they turned into freshwater sharks," he said.

The flash flood hit areas around Lake Sentani, killing at least 79 people while another 43 remain missing.