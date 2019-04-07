Baby Sumatran orangutans traumatised after smuggling attempt

Three Sumatran orangutans are undergoing treatment after being saved from smugglers who had taken them out of their habitat in an attempt to take them to Malaysia.

The three primates are in intensive care at a rehabilitation centre in Batu Mbelin, Sibolangit district, Deli Serdang regency, North Sumatra.

Yenny Saraswati, a veterinarian with the Yayasan Ekosistem Lestari (YEL) foundation, which is involved in the Sumatran Orangutan Conservation Program (SOCP), said the three orangutans - named Digo, Duma, and Dupa - had been in a stressed condition, dehydrated and dirty when they were admitted to the centre .

Digo is a 2-month-old male, while Duma and Dupa are females and 1.5 years of age.