Baby in Thailand found dead at home days after going missing

PHOTO: Pixabay
The Star/Asia News Network

BANGKOK - A baby boy was found in the back of its home on Monday morning, four days after it disappeared while his mother visited the toilet.

The Sukhothai mother returned from a visit to the toilet on September 26 to find her 18-day-old baby named "IL" gone, along with her wallet.

The mum said she was in the toilet for about 10 minutes around 6 pm before emerging to find her baby gone.

She phoned her sister to ask for assistance, but they could find no trace of the boy and wallet or any sign of a suspect.

After IL's father was told, he reportedly couldn't eat or sleep due to a broken heart. At 6 am on September 30, the baby boy was found dead by his father in the back of the house.

Officers are further investigating the case.

