Bakery thief in Seoul eats pastries for hours before stealing cash

Some of the cakes sold at Sunny Bread in Seoul, South Korea.
PHOTO: Instagram/sunnybreadkr
Cody Cepeda
Philippine Daily Inquirer/Asia News Network

A burglar in Seoul, South Korea broke into a bakery and ate its pastries for hours before stealing the money from the counter.

The burglar arrived at the Sunny Bread bakery in Itaewon around 12.40am of June 7, as per Korea Times on June 11. The owner of Sunny Bread shared the CCTV footage on social media, saying the incident made her laugh.

In the video, the burglar can be seen picking up a muffin from the shelf. He then disappears for a while, before returning to grab more pastries and repeated this another time, this time going for the cake. The burglar spent around four hours in the bakery, as per the report, before taking 300,000 won (S$346) from the counter.

"What was funny was, the thief took one piece of bread and ate it in front of the door," the owner said. "Then, maybe because it was delicious, he took some more bread and then a piece of cake that was supposed to be discarded, and two more pieces," the owner said.

🤣 도둑맞은 CCTV 영상입니다 . . 저희는 다행이도 CCTV에 ADT 캡스 보험에 관리를 받고있어서 아무런 피해는 없었고 경찰 분들 부터 캡스 대원분들이 바로 달려와주셔서 잘 처리했습니다 . . 그냥 오늘 함께 CCTV 를 보며 얼마나 웃었는지 몰라요. 그냥 빵을 너무 열심히 먹어주셔서 감사하기까지 합니다. . . 항상 너무 건강한 빵을 만들기에 고객님들 입맛에 맞으실까 걱정하거든요, 오늘은 조금 어깨가 올라갑니다 . . 이 기회를 통해 경찰분들과 캡스 직원분들께 얼마나 감사한지 말하고싶어요. 대한민국 너무 좋은 나라아닌가요 🙏🏻💕 . . 처음엔 속상했지만 가면 갈 수록 시트콤이라 시간이 지나도 웃픈 추억으로 남을 것 같아요. . . 다들 함께 걱정해주시고 웃어주셔서 감사해요~!

The owner also said she has never seen a situation wherein the thief eats bread and has multiple helpings instead of focusing on taking the cash. No hard feelings seem to have been harboured, too, as she added she feels flattered the burglar enjoyed her pastries.

"I used to think my breads might not suit ordinary people's palates as it is gluten-free for diabetes sufferers or people who are prone to [allergies]," she said. "But now I feel flattered. If you turn yourself in to police, I'll forgive you and give you cakes."

Meanwhile, authorities are currently investigating the case and using the footage to track down the culprit.

