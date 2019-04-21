Bali hit by volcanic ash after Mount Agung erupts

Mount Agung's alert status remains at the second highest level with no-go zone at 4km from the crater, and is situated in the Karangasem district and about 70km from tourist hub Kuta.

Volcanic ash hit parts of Bali, including Klungkung, Bangli, Denpasar, Badung and Tabanan on Sunday morning (April 21) following the eruption of Mount Agung in Karangasem.

The eruption, however, did not affect the operations of Bali's main airport, I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport.

Mt. Agung's observatory post recorded the eruption at 3:21 a.m. local time, with the volcano spewing ash up to around 2,000 meters from the volcano's peak.

The local disaster mitigation agency immediately took precautionary action.

"Our team has begun distributing face masks [to affected people]," Bali Disaster Mitigation Agency head Made Rentin said on Sunday.

The Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation maintained the volcano's alert level at the third of the four-tiered levels of the volcano alert system.

"Residents and tourists should steer clear of the danger zone within a 4-kilometer radius from the crater," the centre warned.