Bali, Manado airports on SARS-like virus alert amid expected influx of Chinese tourists

A Port Health Office Worker monitors the body temperature of passengers through a thermal scanner in the arrival hall of I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali on Wednesday. Thermal scanners have been istalled at airports and seaports to detect a new coronavirus.
PHOTO: The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Airports in Bali and Manado, North Sulawesi, have heightened monitoring of arriving international passengers in the wake of the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak as authorities predict an influx of Chinese tourists ahead of Chinese New Year on Saturday.

State-owned airport operator Angkasa Pura I (AP I) said all international airports it oversees had installed thermal scanners to measure passengers' body temperature and had issued health alert cards.

Much of the focus has been on Bali's I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport and Manado's Sam Ratulangi International Airport as both recorded a high number of Chinese tourists, with 1.19 million and 116,000 arrivals of Chinese nationals last year, respectively.

"Ahead of the Chinese New Year holiday, Bali and Manado will potentially experience a spike in Chinese tourists, so we need to raise precautions," AP I president director Faik Fahmi said in a statement on Wednesday.

Currently, Lion Air is the only Indonesian airline with a direct route connecting Denpasar in Bali with Wuhan in China, where the coronavirus, which bears similarities to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), was first detected on Dec. 31, 2019.

Faik added that prevention efforts would be heightened on passengers coming from countries affected by the coronavirus.

AFP reported that, aside from major cities in China, the virus has also been detected in Thailand, Japan and South Korea as well as the United States. Chinese officials have confirmed that the disease can spread among humans.

The airport operator would take further measures once passengers were found to have fever, a cough or breathing difficulties and a travel history linked to China.

"We suggest that all passengers, especially Indonesian citizens about to go abroad or return from abroad, continuously follow the development of the coronavirus. We also recommend that passengers use face masks that cover the mouth and nose, wash their hands frequently, maintain their health and report to airlines and airport staff when feeling any symptoms of the coronavirus," Faik said.

The Chinese government has classified the outbreak in the same category as the SARS epidemic, but they still have not been able to confirm the exact source of the virus, the AFP reported.

With no vaccine currently available, the new virus has spread from Wuhan in Central China and has infected more than 500 people to date, killing 17.

More about
INDONESIA Airports Tourism Wuhan virus

TRENDING

Wuhan virus: How to keep safe and calm this Chinese New Year
Wuhan virus: How to keep safe and calm this Chinese New Year
4 Chinese New Year movies cancelled in Singapore after Wuhan virus outbreak
4 Chinese New Year movies cancelled in Singapore after Wuhan virus outbreak
Andie Chen says ang bao &#039;married rule&#039; is silly - how much do celebs spend on ang baos?
Andie Chen says ang bao 'married rule' is silly - how much do celebs spend on ang baos?
Man charged with attempted murder of daughter at Marsiling Lane bus stop
Man charged with attempted murder of daughter at Marsiling Lane bus stop
What to eat on the 1st and 2nd day of CNY that&#039;s not hotpot, McDonald&#039;s, KFC or Malay food
What to eat on the 1st and 2nd day of CNY that's not hotpot, McDonald's, KFC or Malay food
Wuhan medical staff being infected at faster pace than reported: Sources
Wuhan medical staff being infected at faster pace than reported: Sources
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job
Singapore hospital warns against eating hotpot more than once a month, seafood and chicken broths among least healthy
Singapore hospital warns against eating hotpot more than once a month, seafood and chicken broths among least healthy
Teacher jailed for performing indecent acts on student, 15
Teacher jailed for performing indecent acts on student, 15
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that&#039;s not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that's not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos
2-month-old baby fed alcoholic milk formula after parent mistakes baijiu for water
2-month-old baby fed alcoholic milk formula after parent mistakes baijiu for water

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

We reveal cheapskate ways you can save money this Chinese New Year
We reveal cheapskate ways you can save money this Chinese New Year
Peranakan &#039;cai png&#039; eatery Belimbing Superstar shutters after 5 months, staff shocked by sudden closure
Peranakan 'cai png' eatery Belimbing Superstar shutters after 5 months, staff shocked by sudden closure
We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
Malaysia&#039;s largest carnival, popcorn festival &amp; other things to do in JB this CNY long weekend
Malaysia's largest amusement park opens in JB

Home Works

7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer&#039;s wallet containing $800
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer's wallet containing $800
Maid forces baby&#039;s hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
MOM investigating agency after maid forces baby's hand into boiling pot
Glass tabletop &#039;explodes&#039; during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Glass tabletop 'explodes' during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess

SERVICES