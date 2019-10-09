Bali police probe Twitter for 'insulting Bali'

PHOTO: Pixabay
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

The Bali Police are investigating Lisa Marlina, who was reported by Balinese resident and prominent designer Niluh Djelantik for allegedly insulting Bali through Twitter.

Investigators questioned Lisa following the report, the head of Bali Police's cyber crime unit Sr. Cmr Gusti Ayu Putu Sunaci said.

Lisa allegedly made a derogatory remark against the popular tourist destination on her Twitter account @lisaboedi on July 20. In her now-deleted tweet, Lisa allegedly stated that there were no sexual harassment cases in Bali, claiming residents there were relaxed toward it.

"There is no sexual harassment in Bali because the Balinese enjoy such action. It's so easy to release their sexual desire as well because prostitutes are widely available there," Lisa tweeted, which garnered protests and prompted the report filed by Niluh.

Gusti Ayu said during questioning, Lisa claimed that she had no intention to insult Bali.

"She said she only tweeted that as a reply to another Twitter user and that she had no intention to insult Bali. She saw someone reply to her tweet in a rude manner, then she reacted," Gusti Ayu said as quoted by Kompas.com on Monday.

Gusti added that the police were waiting for a statement from the plaintiff, Niluh, who had not been able to fulfil the police summons regarding the report because she was busy.

Investigators are also collecting statements from information technology, crime and language experts to examine Lisa's tweet.

"We are still waiting for the experts' statements before confirming the plaintiff's report," Gusti Ayu said. 

More about
Bali Twitter INDONESIA

SERVICES