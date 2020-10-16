Bali records spike in Covid-19 deaths in past two weeks: Task force

The Covid-19 death toll in Bali has increased in the past two weeks, raising concerns over the coronavirus transmission on the world-renowned resort island.

The death rate in Bali rose to 3.17 percent on Sunday, national Covid-19 task force spokesman Wiku Adisasmito said in a virtual press conference on Thursday.

On Sept 27, the death rate in Bali had been 2.97 per cent; then it increased to 3.11 per cent on Oct 4, before reaching the current 3.17 percent, he further said, expressing concern over the matter.

To lower the death rate, Wiku urged the provincial administration to increase the quality of referral hospitals and emergency hospitals assigned to treat Covid-19 patients as well as self-isolation facilities for residents.

“We must do it to reduce the fatality rate,” he said.

Wiku also asked Bali residents to immediately get a check-up at local health facilities whenever they experience coronavirus-like symptoms.

“To the Balinese people, we urge you to immediately get yourself a medical check-up if you have any Covid-19 symptoms, so that you can get treatment as soon as possible,” Wiku said.

Bali reported cumulative figures of 10,513 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 340 fatalities on Thursday, according to data from the Health Ministry.

Indonesia in general also continued to record a high Covid-19 death rate, Wiku further said, noting that the rate was higher than the global average.

As of Thursday, Indonesia’s nationwide death toll has reached 12,268 cases, or an average mortality rate of 3.5 per cent, with 349,160 positive cases.

“The rate is higher than the global mortality rate, which stands at 2.82 per cent,” he said.

Wiku also said that, despite the number of Covid-19 infections still increasing nationwide, the 10 prioritized provinces' share of total cases showed a declining trend.

The 10 prioritized provinces include Aceh, Bali, Jakarta, West Java, Central Java, East Java, North Sumatra, South Kalimantan, South Sulawesi and Papua.

He explained that, on Sept 27, the 10 provinces made up 67.62 percent of the national active cases. By Oct 4 that figure had declined to 66.38 per cent, and it dropped again to 65.64 per cent by Oct 11.

