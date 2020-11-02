Bali refutes 'Daily Mail' report that it had become 'a ghost town'

Bali tourism stakeholders have rebuffed an online report in a British tabloid suggesting that the resort island had become a ghost town due to a decline in the number of Chinese tourists following Indonesia's travel ban.

The Indonesian government imposed a ban on all flights to and from mainland China on Feb. 5 amid fears of the novel coronavirus spreading to the country.

"It's a hoax," Bali Tourism Agency head Putu Astawa told journalists on Monday, after meeting with industry players in the provincial capital of Denpasar.

Astawa was referring to an article published on Saturday in the Mail Online titled Bali is transformed from tourist Mecca to a ghost town as Chinese tourists are banned because of the spread of coronavirus.

The article said that Bali's airport and city streets are lifeless and that shopping centres have been left empty following the indefinite travel ban.

While Astawa confirmed that Bali had seen a decline in the number of Chinese tourist arrivals, he said that tourist arrivals from other countries remained stable.

"The declining number of tourist arrivals only [affects] the China market, or around 25 to 27 per cent of total tourist arrivals. Other markets are still on schedule and no cancellations [have been made] so far," he said.

Bali Hotel Association chairman Ricky Putra agreed with Astawa, saying that tourists from other countries are still coming to Bali.

After Australia, China contributed the second largest number of foreign tourist arrivals in Bali in 2019, with Statistic Indonesia (BPS) records showing that 1.1 million of 6.3 million foreign tourists to Bali were from China.

Ricky said that in terms of economic benefits, tourists from European countries, Australia and the United States actually contributed more income to the province because they usually stayed in Bali longer than Chinese tourists.