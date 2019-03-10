Bali tourism players join workshop on identifying fake passports, document fraud

The workshop aimed to exchange expertise and provide additional skills and tools that can be used to prevent the misuse of travel documents by would-be criminals, human traffickers, terrorists or others who may have obtained documents by fraudulent means.
PHOTO: Unsplash
Ni Komang Erviani
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

To prevent the misuse of travel documents, more than 200 representatives from Bali's tourism industry received special training from special agents from the US State Department's Diplomatic Security Service (DSS) from Sept. 25 to 26.

The two-day training focused on identifying fake passports and document fraud and recognising impostors.

The chief instructor of the training was Dmitriy Bocheko, the regional security officer's investigator assistant at the US Consulate General's DSS in Surabaya, East Java.

Meanwhile the participants came from the airline and hotel industry, as well as members of the Overseas Security Advisory Council's (OSAC) Bali Country Council.

The US consul general in Surabaya, Mark McGovern, said in a statement that the workshop was part of a broad US government outreach throughout eastern Indonesia to increase partnership in the areas of safety, security and expertise.

"This training increases security and confidence for the millions of tourists who visit Bali each year. This is another example of the enduring partnership between the United States and Indonesia and shows our commitment to stability and security in the region," McGovern said.

The workshop aimed to exchange expertise and provide additional skills and tools that can be used to prevent the misuse of travel documents by would-be criminals, human traffickers, terrorists or others who may have obtained documents by fraudulent means.

Main subjects highlighted at the event included learning the science behind impostor recognition and learning how to examine actual security features of a document to verify whether it is genuine.

More about
Bali Tourism Passport Fraud

TRENDING

Once a Crazy Rich Asian, Constance Lau now a &#039;prostitute&#039;
Once a Crazy Rich Asian, Constance Lau now a 'prostitute'
What do Singapore&#039;s rich spend their money on?
What do Singapore's rich spend their money on?
Thai man electrocuted to death after falling asleep next to charging phone
Thai man electrocuted to death after falling asleep next to charging phone
Schoolboys imitate parkour moves by leaping from HDB block ledge at Serangoon North
Schoolboys imitate parkour moves by leaping from HDB block ledge at Serangoon North
K-pop star Sulli accidentally exposes breast during live-stream
K-pop star Sulli accidentally exposes breast during live-stream
Koh Jia Ler &#039;slept&#039; with director Anthony Chen to prepare for new film Wet Season
Koh Jia Ler 'slept' with director Anthony Chen to prepare for new film Wet Season
&#039;I&#039;ll do it again in a heartbeat&#039;: Driver stops unconscious cabby&#039;s taxi with his own along PIE
'I'll do it again in a heartbeat': Driver stops unconscious cabby's taxi with his own along PIE
&#039;Ban PMDs from footpaths so we can feel safe again&#039;: Accident victims and pedestrians
'Ban PMDs from footpaths so we can feel safe again': Accident victims and pedestrians
Woman tells driver to park properly at MBS, but she was the one who parked wrongly
Woman tells driver to park properly at MBS, but she was the one who parked wrongly
Weekend planner Oct 5-6: Scream Asia 2019, Klook Travel Festival &amp; other fun activities
Weekend planner Oct 5-6: Scream Asia 2019, Klook Travel Festival & other fun activities
Chinese live-streamer shamed after accidentally flashing her boobs to viewers
Chinese live-streamer shamed after accidentally flashing her boobs to viewers
&#039;Why make PSLE 2019 such a nightmare&#039;: Singapore mum asks Education Minister
'Why make PSLE 2019 such a nightmare': Singapore mum asks Education Minister

LIFESTYLE

1,000 free cups of &#039;healthy&#039; ice-cream, $2 chocolate Mr Softee returns &amp; other deals this week
1,000 free cups of 'healthy' ice-cream, $2 chocolate Mr Softee returns & other deals this week
This Singapore cafe serves 24k gold-layered durian desserts with whole Mao Shan Wang
This Singapore cafe serves 24k gold-layered durian desserts with whole Mao Shan Wang
7 space-saving appliances that will make your HDB flat feel infinitely bigger
7 space-saving appliances that will make your HDB flat feel infinitely bigger
Shopping malls in KL that are not KLCC, Berjaya Times Square and Sungei Wang Plaza
Shopping malls in KL that are not KLCC, Berjaya Times Square and Sungei Wang Plaza

Home Works

Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Toddler in China miraculously survives after chopstick pierces into her brain
Toddler in China miraculously survives after chopstick pierces into her brain
2-year-old in India dead after grandma threw her out 6th storey window and went back to sleep
Woman in India throws 2-year-old grandkid out window to 'teach daughter-in-law' a lesson
Tenant from hell turns Malaysia house into a junkyard, owner even finds newborn kittens in rubbish
Tenant from hell turns Malaysia house into a junkyard, owner even finds newborn kittens in rubbish
Homeowner squeaks displeasure over otters feasting on prized koi
Woman heartbroken after otters feast on prized koi

SERVICES