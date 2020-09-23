A Bangkaew dog defends cat from 3 Rottweilers and dies after a mauling

A Bangkaew dog, which came to the aid of a cat being attacked by three neighbourhood Rottweilers, was killed by the big dogs when it intervened.

Both the cat and the Bangkaew lived in the same house.

Ruethairat Wongwiwat, 38, the owner of a bungalow resort in Krabi, said her Bangkaew “Dexter” was mauled by the three Rottweilers when it came to the rescue of the cat as the feline was being attacked by the big dogs.

A video recorded by CCTV camera on September 19 showed the Rottweilers turning their attention to the Bangkaew after it tried to defend the cat, which previously escaped. After the attack, the injured Bangkaew was seen crawling to the front quarters of a bungalow and dying there.

The heartbroken owner said she was not at the scene during the time, and found her dead pet when she returned in the evening.

She took the dog to a near-by police station to file a complaint.

According to Ruethairat, the three Rottweilers belonged to a German man living around 300 metres from her bungalow.

She said it was totally wrong for the owner to allow such big dogs to roam around freely, for this also posed a danger to her customers.