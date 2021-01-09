Bangkok Airways suspends flights, closes ticketing office due to new Covid wave

In response to the new wave of Covid-19 infections and the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s announcement urging people to avoid inter-provincial travel, Bangkok Airways on Friday suspended a few flights, including Samui-Phuket and Phuket-Hat Yai from January 10-31.

The airline will also temporarily close its ticketing office on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road from January 11 to 31. However, passengers can still reach the airline via:

• Call centre 1771 or (02) 270 6699 between 8am and 8pm.

• Email reservation@bangkokair.com

• Live chat at https://bit.ly/PGLiveChatEN

Passengers affected by temporary flight cancellations can rebook their tickets without any change fees.

Passengers who booked directly through Bangkok Airways can contact the airline, while those who booked through travel agencies are advised to directly contact their agents for further arrangements.

