Bangkok announces 10 measures to control Covid-19 transmission

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has announced 10 measures to curb the transmission of Covid-19 and has launched a proactive hunt for migrant workers who may be infected. BMA has also closed three schools that are on the border of Samut Sakhon province.

The new measures ordered by Bangkok governor Asawin Kwanmuang are:

• All schools and preschools in areas close to Samut Sakhon, such as Bang Khunthien, Bang Bon and Nong Khaem districts will be closed for 14 days (Dec 21 to Jan 4) with classes being held online.

• Government officials or BMA personnel who commute from Samut Sakhon will need to isolate themselves and work from home.

• No gatherings are allowed for the New Year celebration. If events need to be held, organisers must submit a disease control plan to obtain permission from the BMA health department.

• Screening checkpoints have been set up on Petchkasem, Rama II, Borommaratchachonnani and Liap Khlong Phitthayalongkon roads to monitor migrant workers entering Bangkok.

• Parks can be used for exercise, but not gatherings.

• All migrant workers at construction sites will be screened for Covid-19.

• All 472 fresh markets in Bangkok will be checked for active Covid-19 cases, with a special focus on delivery personnel and middlemen dealing with seafood from Samut Sakhon province.

• Places of worship and religious locations in Bangkok have been asked to refrain from activities until the situation is resolved.

• Schools will help search for parents who are migrant workers to undergo tests for the virus.

• Entertainment establishments, restaurants, hotels, shopping malls as well as pubs and karaoke bars need to strictly screen clients, ensure masks are worn, tables kept apart, customers refrain from dancing and the areas are cleaned regularly according to the Public Health Ministry’s guidelines.

Everybody is required to wear a mask in public as well as track their movements using the Thai Chana application so it will be easier for health officers to detect and investigate cases in case an infection is detected in the area.

