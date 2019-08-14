Bangkok bombing suspects moved to capital

Two men suspected of involvement in the Bangkok bombing spree earlier this month have been transferred to the capital after they were detained by police in the South.

On Tuesday police flew the pair to Bangkok, where they are in custody at Pathum Wan police station.

The two are suspects in the series of small blasts and fires in Bangkok on August 1 and 2.

Lu-ai Zae -Ngae, 22, and Vidal Maha, 29, from Narathiwat province are accused of placing bombs in front of Police Headquarters in Bangkok. They were arrested in Chumphon province before being transferred to Yala province for interrogation.

Authorities have linked the bombings with the southern insurgency.

