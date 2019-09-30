Bangkok enshrouded in toxic air

BANGKOK - Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha has called an emergency meeting with concerned agencies at 3pm today after the Pollution Control Department (PCD) reported high air pollution in Bangkok and its metropolitan areas, Government Spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat said.

An unhealthy level of air pollution covered 14 areas of Greater Bangkok on Monday morning, according to the Pollution Control Department due to particulate matter smaller than 2.5 micrometres (PM2.5).

Bangkok residents woke up to see a cloud of small dust in the heart of the capital, including Pathum Wan, Din Daeng, and sections of Lat Phra road.

Levels of 42-66 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m3) were found in 14 areas.

Thailand's official safety limit is 50µg/m3, double the World Health Organisation's 25µg/m3.

Bangkok was also ranked the second-highest after Hanoi on Monday for the pollution, according to the air quality and pollution city ranking as reported by airvisual.com.