Bangkok enshrouded in toxic air

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network

BANGKOK - Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha has called an emergency meeting with concerned agencies at 3pm today after the Pollution Control Department (PCD) reported high air pollution in Bangkok and its metropolitan areas, Government Spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat said.

An unhealthy level of air pollution covered 14 areas of Greater Bangkok on Monday morning, according to the Pollution Control Department due to particulate matter smaller than 2.5 micrometres (PM2.5).

Bangkok residents woke up to see a cloud of small dust in the heart of the capital, including Pathum Wan, Din Daeng, and sections of Lat Phra road.

Levels of 42-66 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m3) were found in 14 areas.

Thailand's official safety limit is 50µg/m3, double the World Health Organisation's 25µg/m3.

Bangkok was also ranked the second-highest after Hanoi on Monday for the pollution, according to the air quality and pollution city ranking as reported by airvisual.com.

The Pollution Control Department reported high air pollution counts in the following areas: Kanchanaphisek Rd Bang Khun Thian Bangkok, Rama IV Rd. Khet Pathum Wan Bangkok, Intarapitak Rd. Khet Thon Buri Bangkok, Lat Phrao Rd. Khet Wang Thonglang Bangkok, Din Daeng Rd. Khet Din Daeng Bangkok, Pubpla Khet Wang Thonglang Bangkok, Mueang Nakhon Pathom, Bang Krua Bang Kruai Nonthaburi, Bang Phut Pak Kret Nonthaburi, Khlong Nueng Khlong Luang Pathum Thani, Song Kanong Phra Pradaeng Samut Prakan, Pak Nam Meuang Samut Prakan, Om Noi Krathum Baen Samut Sakhon and Maha Chai Mueang Samut Sakhon.

More about
haze Thailand air pollution

TRENDING

Rotting body of 68-year-old man retrieved from Bedok North &#039;trash flat&#039;
Rotting body of 68-year-old man retrieved from Bedok North 'trash flat'
Socialite Jamie Chua&#039;s biggest designer bag regrets are all Chanels - an expert shares the best and worst bags to invest in
Socialite Jamie Chua's biggest designer bag regrets are all Chanels - an expert shares the best and worst bags to invest in
Joanne Peh &#039;disappointed&#039; that sex scene in Last Madame didn&#039;t show more
Joanne Peh 'disappointed' that sex scene in Last Madame didn't show more
Free 4th night stay at Conrad hotels, 10,000 free cups of coffee from 7-Eleven &amp; other deals this week
Free 4th night stay at Conrad hotels, 10,000 free cups of coffee from 7-Eleven & other deals this week
My son doesn&#039;t want me to wear a bikini, says Zoe Tay
My son doesn't want me to wear a bikini, says Zoe Tay
NUS student’s molest victim: I had no idea he wrote an apology
NUS student’s molest victim: I had no idea he wrote an apology
Motorcyclist in Malaysia flung into air after crashing into car driven by Singaporean
Motorcyclist in Malaysia flung into air after crashing into car driven by Singaporean
Malaysian teacher staples 10-year-old boy&#039;s ear for not doing his homework
Malaysian teacher staples 10-year-old boy's ear for not doing his homework
Singaporeans misled into paying more for holidays by online travel booking sites: Competition watchdog
Singaporeans misled into paying more for holidays by online travel booking sites
Meme roundup: All the dank parodies about the NUS molester who escaped jail time
Meme roundup: All the dank parodies about the NUS molester who escaped jail time
&#039;What are you scared of? My house is full of lawyers&#039;, penny stock crash accused Quah Su-Ling allegedly said
'What are you scared of? My house is full of lawyers', penny stock crash accused Quah Su-Ling allegedly said
Thai model death &#039;scandal&#039; casts spotlight on murky industry
Thai model death 'scandal' casts spotlight on murky industry

LIFESTYLE

Monga fried chicken: Local celebrity friends say yes-yes to Nono
Monga fried chicken: Local celebrity friends say yes-yes to Nono
7 local hawker dishes that are surprisingly easy to cook at home
7 local hawker dishes that are surprisingly easy to cook at home
I did an &#039;Eat, Pray, Love&#039; trip in Nepal after quitting my job and did not regret it
I did an 'Eat, Pray, Love' trip in Nepal after quitting my job and did not regret it
Singaporean influencer Mongabong says people warned her about being friends with Xiaxue
Singaporean influencer Mongabong says people warned her about being friends with Xiaxue

Home Works

7 popular interior design trends that Singapore millennials would love for their home
7 popular interior design trends that Singapore millennials would love for their home
9 things every first-time HDB homeowner must know before renovating their flat
9 things every first-time HDB homeowner must know before renovating their flat
5 cheap plumbing services in Singapore
5 cheap plumbing services in Singapore
7 cosy corners that are also nifty storage spaces
7 cosy corners that are also nifty storage spaces

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Singaporean influencer Mongabong says people warned her about being friends with Xiaxue
Singaporean influencer Mongabong says people warned her about being friends with Xiaxue
Internet sensation The Try Guys, missing one, dying to try laksa. But durian...
Internet sensation The Try Guys, missing one, dying to try laksa. But durian...
This baby-faced Filipino teacher is actually 23
This baby-faced Filipino teacher is actually 23
Ordinary in extraordinary: He is local TV&#039;s first actor with Down syndrome
Ordinary in extraordinary: He is local TV's first actor with Down syndrome

SERVICES