Bangkok extends closure of 34 risky locations until May 31

Bangkok Governor Aswin Khwanmuang signed an order on Sunday (May 3) for temporary closure of 34 locations that pose a risk for Covid-19 infection until May 31.
The 34 locations are:
- Theatre, cinema, playhouse
- Pub, bar, entertainment venue
- Water park, amusement park
- Playground, children's play areas in the market including floating markets and flea markets
- Zoo
- Skating or rollerblade park
- Billiards or snooker venue
- Bowling alley or arcade
- Game centre and internet cafe
- Public pool or similar business
- Rooster fight ring
- Fitness centre
- Exhibition location, exhibition centre and convention hall.
- Museum
- Library
- Nursery
- Elderly care
- Boxing stadium
- Martial arts school or gym
- Tattoo parlour
- Dance school
- Race track
- Sauna or steaming room
- Massage parlour
- Amulet shop
- Weight loss shop or beauty clinics
- Massage house
- All types of arenas
- All performances in public areas
- Banquet hall
- Department stores (except the supermarket area, pharmacies, miscellaneous goods that are essential, retail stores, telecommunication businesses, banks and government and state enterprises offices)
- Beauty salon (only allowed to cut, wash, and set the hair without other customers waiting in the shop)
- Sports stadium (only sports that do not need multiple players while clubhouse must be closed to prevent people from gathering)
- Parks (open only for individuals to exercise, such as walking, running, or bicycling while keeping social distancing).
