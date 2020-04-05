Bangkok extends closure of 34 risky locations until May 31

The Nation/Asia News Network
A man, wearing a protective mask, works at a market during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Bangkok, Thailand April 29, 2020.
PHOTO: Reuters

Bangkok Governor Aswin Khwanmuang signed an order on Sunday (May 3) for temporary closure of 34 locations that pose a risk for Covid-19 infection until May 31.

The 34 locations are:

  1. Theatre, cinema, playhouse
  2. Pub, bar, entertainment venue
  3. Water park, amusement park
  4. Playground, children's play areas in the market including floating markets and flea markets
  5. Zoo
  6. Skating or rollerblade park
  7. Billiards or snooker venue
  8. Bowling alley or arcade
  9. Game centre and internet cafe
  10. Public pool or similar business
  11. Rooster fight ring
  12. Fitness centre
  13. Exhibition location, exhibition centre and convention hall.
  14. Museum
  15. Library
  16. Nursery
  17. Elderly care
  18. Boxing stadium
  19. Martial arts school or gym
  20. Tattoo parlour
  21. Dance school
  22. Race track
  23. Sauna or steaming room
  24. Massage parlour
  25. Amulet shop
  26. Weight loss shop or beauty clinics
  27. Massage house
  28. All types of arenas
  29. All performances in public areas
  30. Banquet hall
  31. Department stores (except the supermarket area, pharmacies, miscellaneous goods that are essential, retail stores, telecommunication businesses, banks and government and state enterprises offices)
  32. Beauty salon (only allowed to cut, wash, and set the hair without other customers waiting in the shop)
  33. Sports stadium (only sports that do not need multiple players while clubhouse must be closed to prevent people from gathering)
  34. Parks (open only for individuals to exercise, such as walking, running, or bicycling while keeping social distancing).

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

#Thailand #coronavirus #COVID-19