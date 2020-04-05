Bangkok extends closure of 34 risky locations until May 31

Bangkok Governor Aswin Khwanmuang signed an order on Sunday (May 3) for temporary closure of 34 locations that pose a risk for Covid-19 infection until May 31.

The 34 locations are:

Theatre, cinema, playhouse Pub, bar, entertainment venue Water park, amusement park Playground, children's play areas in the market including floating markets and flea markets Zoo Skating or rollerblade park Billiards or snooker venue Bowling alley or arcade Game centre and internet cafe Public pool or similar business Rooster fight ring Fitness centre Exhibition location, exhibition centre and convention hall. Museum Library Nursery Elderly care Boxing stadium Martial arts school or gym Tattoo parlour Dance school Race track Sauna or steaming room Massage parlour Amulet shop Weight loss shop or beauty clinics Massage house All types of arenas All performances in public areas Banquet hall Department stores (except the supermarket area, pharmacies, miscellaneous goods that are essential, retail stores, telecommunication businesses, banks and government and state enterprises offices) Beauty salon (only allowed to cut, wash, and set the hair without other customers waiting in the shop) Sports stadium (only sports that do not need multiple players while clubhouse must be closed to prevent people from gathering) Parks (open only for individuals to exercise, such as walking, running, or bicycling while keeping social distancing).

