Bangkok hotel fined after used condoms, toiletry items found in canal

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has imposed a Bt10,000 (S$437) fine on a hotel in the Charansanitwongse area of the capital's Bangkok Yai district for improperly disposing of used condoms and toiletry items.

The items had been found at the weekend floating in a canal, leading to images circulated by Thai netizens expressing their disgust.

City workers had completed removing the trash from the canal - which connects to the Wat Tha Phra, Wat Tha Mul and Wat Dee Duat canals - by midnight on Sunday.

Bangkok Yai district office director Karuna Thoopthienhom led officials to inspect the 130-room hotel in question, identified by name on the disused toiletry packets.

Having found no hotel executives on the premises, and only maids, the officials learned that the hotel had occasionally hired a Nakhon Pathom-based company to send workers to collect used condoms and garbage from the hotel's five septic tanks, none of which were connected to the canal.