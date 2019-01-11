Bangkok makes river the focus for Loy Krathong

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network

Bangkok's official Loy Krathong festivities on November 11 will take place near the Rama VIII Bridge, putting the focus squarely on the importance of waterways to traditional Thai culture, says Pichaya Nakwatchara, deputy permanent secretary of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

He also announced a list of 30 public parks elsewhere across the city that will host events that evening and urged everyone to use only natural materials to build their krathong floats to avoid polluting the streams and ponds.

He asked that families have just one krathong each to lessen the waste.

Alcohol, fireworks and floating lanterns are being discouraged.

There will be no floating of krathong allowed at six of the parks - Suan Luang Rama IX, Queen Sirikit, Watchara Phirom, Benjakitti, Siri Phirom and Bueng Nong Bon.

Last year, Bangkok city workers retrieved 841,327 krathong from waterways, of which almost 95 per cent were made from materials that readily decompose. The rest had Styrofoam structures.

THE PARKS TO VISIT FOR LOY KRATHONG FUN:

  • Lumpini Park in Pathumwan district and Chatuchak and Suan Rod Fai parks in Chatuchak;
  • In Ladkrabang, Suan Pranakorn and 60th Anniversary of Queen Sirikit Park;
  • In Phra Nakhon, Suan Saranrom and Ramini Nat and Santi Chai Prakan parks;
  • In Thung Khru, Thonburi Rom Park;
  • In Bueng Kum, Serithai and Nawamin Phirom parks;
  • In Nong Chok, Suan Nong Chok Park;
  • In Khlong Toei, Benjasiri Park;
  • In Min Buri, Bung Krathi Water Park and Suan Phraya Phirom Park;
  • In Khlong Sam Wa, Waree Phirom Park;
  • In Nong Chok, Suan Rat Phirom Park;
  • In Bang Kho Laem, Chalerm Phrakiat 6 King's Park;
  • In Ratchathewi, Peace Park;
  • In Bang Khen, Ramintra Sports Park;
  • In Don Mueang, Rommanee Thung Si Kan Park;
  • In Prawet, Chaloem Phrakiat Mahatthai and Suan Wantham parks;
  • In Thawi Watthana, Thawi Watthana Garden Park;
  • In Bang Phlat, Suan Luang Rama 8 Park;
  • In Lat Phrao, Bueng Nam Park;
  • In Bangkok Noi, Sirinthara Prueksaphan and Suan Chaloem Phrakiat parks;
  • In Sathorn, Suan Chaloem Phrakiat Park;
  • In Bang Khae, Bang Khae Phirom Park.

Keep up to date with the plans at www.bangkok.go.th.

More about
Bangkok Thailand Rivers

TRENDING

Co-owner of HDB flat demanded more than 40% of its value though he put in less than 5%
Co-owner of HDB flat demanded more than 40% of its value though he put in less than 5%
Hong Kong-based Singaporean actor Hugo Ng plans to retire in Penang, where his son was conceived
Hong Kong-based Singaporean actor Hugo Ng plans to retire in Penang, where his son was conceived
Man activates emergency door release on bus along Johor Causeway during traffic jam
Man activates emergency door release on bus along Johor Causeway during traffic jam
&#039;Ghost&#039; in red traditional robes spotted along the road, local drivers spooked out
'Ghost' in red traditional robes spotted along the road, local drivers spooked out
Malaysian Twitter users came together to help man who ruined wife&#039;s new white blouse in the wash
Malaysian Twitter users came together to help man who ruined wife's new white blouse in the wash
Singaporeans advised to defer non-essential travel to Hong Kong: MFA
Singaporeans advised to defer non-essential travel to Hong Kong: MFA
New study shows Bangkok will be under water in 30 years
New study shows Bangkok will be under water in 30 years
Police probing man accused of stealing and seen in video begging captor for leniency
Police probing man accused of stealing and seen in video begging captor for leniency
Youth admits raping 15-year-old student who was drunk after Truth or Dare game
Youth admits raping 15-year-old student who was drunk after Truth or Dare game
10-year-old boy drains $1.7k of mum&#039;s salary to buy game character &#039;skins&#039;
10-year-old boy drains $1.7k of mum's salary to buy game character 'skins'
&#039;I&#039;ve never been jealous of my brother&#039;, says Christopher Lee&#039;s younger bro Frederick
'I've never been jealous of my brother', says Christopher Lee's younger bro Frederick
Night markets to visit in Bangkok that are not Ratchada Rot Fai, Artbox and JJ Green
Night markets to visit in Bangkok that are not Ratchada Rot Fai, Artbox and JJ Green

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

I haven&#039;t been near my kids for months and I&#039;m a better mother for it
I haven't been near my kids for months and I'm a better mother for it
What to do if you get into a traffic accident in Singapore
What to do if you get into a traffic accident in Singapore
Weekend planner Nov 2-3: Walking Dead Halloween, Japan food convention, Street Superior Festival &amp; other fun activities
What to do this weekend: Walking Dead Halloween, Japan food convention, Street Superior Festival & other fun activities
Planning to break up after you BTO-ed? You might lose up to $78K
Planning to break up after you BTO-ed? You might lose up to $78K

Home Works

Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you&#039;ll want to return to every day
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you'll want to return to every day
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
How to choose your material: SPC flooring

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Man cycles in the middle of Newton Circus road, faceplants onto the back of a car
Man cycles in the middle of Newton Circus road, faceplants onto the back of a car
7-time groomsman cries at his wedding because he&#039;s &#039;finally married&#039;
7-time groomsman cries at his wedding because he's 'finally married'
Belinda Lee &#039;ran away&#039; from her husband during their first meeting
Belinda Lee 'ran away' from her husband during their first meeting
Taiwanese drama set in Singapore features romance between 2 women
Taiwanese drama set in Singapore features romance between 2 women

SERVICES