Bangkok makes river the focus for Loy Krathong

Bangkok's official Loy Krathong festivities on November 11 will take place near the Rama VIII Bridge, putting the focus squarely on the importance of waterways to traditional Thai culture, says Pichaya Nakwatchara, deputy permanent secretary of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

He also announced a list of 30 public parks elsewhere across the city that will host events that evening and urged everyone to use only natural materials to build their krathong floats to avoid polluting the streams and ponds.

He asked that families have just one krathong each to lessen the waste.

Alcohol, fireworks and floating lanterns are being discouraged.

There will be no floating of krathong allowed at six of the parks - Suan Luang Rama IX, Queen Sirikit, Watchara Phirom, Benjakitti, Siri Phirom and Bueng Nong Bon.

Last year, Bangkok city workers retrieved 841,327 krathong from waterways, of which almost 95 per cent were made from materials that readily decompose. The rest had Styrofoam structures.

THE PARKS TO VISIT FOR LOY KRATHONG FUN:

Lumpini Park in Pathumwan district and Chatuchak and Suan Rod Fai parks in Chatuchak;

In Ladkrabang, Suan Pranakorn and 60th Anniversary of Queen Sirikit Park;

In Phra Nakhon, Suan Saranrom and Ramini Nat and Santi Chai Prakan parks;

In Thung Khru, Thonburi Rom Park;

In Bueng Kum, Serithai and Nawamin Phirom parks;

In Nong Chok, Suan Nong Chok Park;

In Khlong Toei, Benjasiri Park;

In Min Buri, Bung Krathi Water Park and Suan Phraya Phirom Park;

In Khlong Sam Wa, Waree Phirom Park;

In Nong Chok, Suan Rat Phirom Park;

In Bang Kho Laem, Chalerm Phrakiat 6 King's Park;

In Ratchathewi, Peace Park;

In Bang Khen, Ramintra Sports Park;

In Don Mueang, Rommanee Thung Si Kan Park;

In Prawet, Chaloem Phrakiat Mahatthai and Suan Wantham parks;

In Thawi Watthana, Thawi Watthana Garden Park;

In Bang Phlat, Suan Luang Rama 8 Park;

In Lat Phrao, Bueng Nam Park;

In Bangkok Noi, Sirinthara Prueksaphan and Suan Chaloem Phrakiat parks;

In Sathorn, Suan Chaloem Phrakiat Park;

In Bang Khae, Bang Khae Phirom Park.

Keep up to date with the plans at www.bangkok.go.th.