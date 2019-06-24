Bangkok man allegedly sets bed-ridden son afire

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network

A 64-year-old Bangkok man faces charges for allegedly pouring gasoline on his ailing, bed-ridden, 38-year-old son and setting him alight late Saturday night.

The victim's mother and elder sister soon doused the flames, but he suffered burns to his torso and legs.

Police were waiting for the father to sober up before questioning him and considering charges.

The names of the family members have not been released.

Pol Captain Maitree Malila, deputy inspector of Thung Song Hong police, said the call came in at midnight and personnel were dispatched to the condo building on Soi Chaeng Wattana 6 in Lak Si district.

