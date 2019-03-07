Bangkok man killed in suicide jump after quarrel with girlfriend

A 26-year-old man jumped to his death from his eighth-floor apartment room in Bangkok's Chatuchak district late on Wednesday night after a quarrel with his girlfriend.

Phaholyothin police were alerted to the incident at 11pm.

The body of Panya Kwanmuang was found on the ground in the parking area behind the apartment building on Soi Ratchadapisek 32.

His girlfriend, Sakulthip Wiriya, 25, was crying near the body when police arrived.

Sakulthip told police that Panya was a guitar player and she was a singer who were playing at a restaurant in Chatuchak.

She said they had a quarrel when they were about to leave the room to play at the restaurant.

However, Panya ran to the back of the room and jumped over the balcony. She said Panya also suffered from depression.