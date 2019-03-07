Bangkok man killed in suicide jump after quarrel with girlfriend

Bangkok man killed in suicide jump after quarrel with girlfriend
PHOTO: Chatuchak Market
The Nation/Asia News Network
Mar 07, 2019

A 26-year-old man jumped to his death from his eighth-floor apartment room in Bangkok's Chatuchak district late on Wednesday night after a quarrel with his girlfriend.

Phaholyothin police were alerted to the incident at 11pm.

The body of Panya Kwanmuang was found on the ground in the parking area behind the apartment building on Soi Ratchadapisek 32.

His girlfriend, Sakulthip Wiriya, 25, was crying near the body when police arrived.

Sakulthip told police that Panya was a guitar player and she was a singer who were playing at a restaurant in Chatuchak.

She said they had a quarrel when they were about to leave the room to play at the restaurant.

However, Panya ran to the back of the room and jumped over the balcony. She said Panya also suffered from depression.

More about

Bangkok death
Purchase this article for republication.
Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement