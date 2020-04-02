Bangkok orders 3-day halt to construction of high-rise buildings, train routes to fight haze

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is ordering a three-day halt to construction of high-rise buildings and electric train routes to reduce air pollution in metropolitan areas.
PHOTO: AFP
The Nation/Asia News Network

BANGKOK - The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is ordering a temporary halt to the construction of high-rise buildings and electric train routes in Bangkok areas from Tuesday (Feb 4) to Thursday (Feb 6) to reduce air pollution in metropolitan areas, BMA spokesman Jindarat Chayothin said on Monday.

The decision was made at a BMA executive board meeting chaired by Governor Assawin Kwanmuang.

"Lately Bangkok has been covered by a high-pressure system in the mornings until noon. This, together with weak winds, has increased the accumulation of dust and haze, " she said.

"As dust particulates come from various sources, BMA has employed several measures to tackle the problem since last year."

Jindarat further explained that since October 2019, BMA has been working with Royal Thai Police to randomly inspect vehicles in Bangkok areas for black smoke emission. "We have already identified almost 30,000 vehicles that have high levels of emission and ordered the owners to fix the problem, " she said.

"The BMA had issued a no-burning order for crop fields or garbage in open space, and inspected the emission levels of industrial factories in Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakarn provinces to make sure they comply with related regulations.

"Construction of buildings and roads can also cause air pollution, therefore the BMA has agreed to order contractors of high-rise buildings, as well as seven electric train routes in Bangkok areas to temporarily halt their construction for three days, " she added.

"However, if the air quality improves before Feb 6, the BMA will consider letting the construction continue. During this period, the interior works of buildings and train stations can go on."

More about
Pollution Bangkok

TRENDING

Grab driver allegedly took young female passenger to a dead end, asked her to sit in front seat
Grab driver allegedly took young female passenger to a dead end, asked her to sit in front seat
What Wuhan virus? It&#039;s business as usual for globetrotter Nas Daily
Nas Daily gets hate for being too positive
Li Chun on Feb 4 - When is the best date &amp; time to deposit money?
Li Chun on Feb 4 - When is the best date & time to deposit money?
&#039;You hurt me!&#039;: Maid cries after allegedly getting kicked out by employer, police investigating
'You hurt me!': Maid cries after allegedly getting kicked out by employer, police investigating
Footage of Indonesian flight passengers from Wuhan getting sprayed with chemicals go viral
Footage of Indonesian flight passengers from Wuhan getting sprayed with chemicals go viral
Goodbye heartbreak! Ku Hye-sun&#039;s leaving for England
Goodbye heartbreak! Ku Hye-sun's leaving for England
Selina Jen celebrates CNY with family trip but ends up in tears instead
Selina Jen celebrates CNY with family trip but ends up in tears instead
What happens to your CPF grant monies when you sell your house?
What happens to your CPF grant monies when you sell your house?
Never pour these 10 things down your drain if you want to avoid a clogged sink
Never pour these 10 things down your drain if you want to avoid a clogged sink
Dismayed by discrimination, Wuhan woman pens positive tales about her hometown on Facebook
Dismayed by discrimination, Wuhan woman pens positive tales about her hometown
$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week
$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

The great divide: 8 wet and dry kitchen ideas in Singapore
The great divide: 8 wet and dry kitchen ideas in Singapore
45 fantabulastic and free things to do in Singapore
45 fantabulastic and free things to do in Singapore
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
Former SIA steward now sells youtiao with a modern twist in Yishun
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here&#039;s the catch
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here's the catch

Home Works

Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
Tips on caring for wood furniture
Tips on caring for wood furniture
House tour: A resale HDB home in Tampines with an unusual terrazzo floor
House tour: A resale HDB home in Tampines with an unusual terrazzo floor

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

This made my day: Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her

SERVICES