Bangkok police nab 'upskirt' filmmaker

PHOTO: The Straits Times
The Nation/Asia News Network

A man has been arrested for allegedly making "upskirt clips" after police spent one month observing BTS customers following complaints by many women.

Warawut Srichawengsab, 40, was arrested on September 25 at a BTS station after a woman screamed when she noticed a mobile phone aimed at her skirt while she was travelling up an escalator.

Police later found many upskirt clips on Warawut's mobile phone and he admitted to committing the crime.

The suspect has been charged with misdemeanour with force and is now in custody at Bang Sue Police Station.

More about
Thailand Sex offences

TRENDING

China auntie opens plane emergency door because it was too stuffy
China auntie opens plane emergency door because it was too stuffy
Singaporean influencer posts seemingly racist Insta story update over F1 weekend
Singaporean influencer posts seemingly racist Insta story update over F1 weekend
Rosamund Kwan looks old at 57th birthday party, netizen calls her &#039;scary&#039; and a &#039;witch&#039;
Rosamund Kwan looks old at 57th birthday party, netizen calls her 'scary' and a 'witch'
Vicki Zhao smitten by local &#039;Ah Ge&#039; Li Nanxing as a young girl
Vicki Zhao smitten by local 'Ah Ge' Li Nanxing as a young girl
Did someone order extra blessings? Foodpanda rider spotted stealing Tua Pek Kong from altar
Did someone order extra blessings? Foodpanda rider spotted stealing Tua Pek Kong from altar
Singapore&#039;s home sales soar in one of the world&#039;s hottest real estate markets, driven by demand by Hong Kong, China investors
Singapore's home sales soar in one of the world's hottest real estate markets, driven by demand by Hong Kong, China investors
65-year-old woman injured in Bedok e-scooter accident dies in hospital
65-year-old woman injured in Bedok e-scooter accident dies in hospital
If divorced, who gets the house in Singapore?
If divorced, who gets the house in Singapore?
Video of PMA rider propping feet up against MRT door leads to all sorts of sentiments from netizens
Video of PMA rider propping feet up against MRT door leads to all sorts of sentiments from netizens
Smoker in US refuses to put out cigarette, gets sprayed with fire extinguisher
Smoker in US refuses to put out cigarette, gets sprayed with fire extinguisher
I visited 3 co-living spaces in Singapore and think it&#039;s more worth it than renting a HDB flat
I visited 3 co-living spaces in Singapore and think it's more worth it than renting a HDB flat
Li Ronghao calls himself &#039;saviour of the ugly&#039; after criticisms over marriage registration photo
Li Ronghao calls himself 'saviour of the ugly' after criticisms over marriage registration photo

LIFESTYLE

This Singaporean guy shares how it&#039;s like as a contestant on a dating show in China
This Singaporean guy shares how it's like as a contestant on a dating show in China
McDonald&#039;s launches new Grilled Chicken Sandwich, cheaper fares on Scoot &amp; other deals this week
We tried McDonald's new Grilled Chicken Sandwich, and we'd order it again
Is it worth it to upsize your bubble tea? Facebook user lets you know which brand offers the most value for money
Is it worth it to upsize your bubble tea? Facebook user lets you know which brand offers the most value for money
7 scenic spots being ruined by Instagram tourists, from Paris to Hong Kong
7 scenic spots being ruined by Instagram tourists, from Paris to Hong Kong

Home Works

A tidy Muji-style jumbo HDB in Ang Mo Kio
A tidy Muji-style jumbo HDB in Ang Mo Kio
How to keep your bathroom clean longer
How to keep your bathroom clean longer
8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want
8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want
Whistling windows: How to prevent and fix narrow gaps on aluminium windows?
Whistling windows: How to prevent and fix narrow gaps on aluminium windows?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

4-year-old M&#039;sian girl breaks leg after falling from ferris wheel
4-year-old M'sian girl breaks leg after falling from ferris wheel
Baby wrongly aborted in Seoul after doctor mixes up patients
Baby wrongly aborted in Seoul after doctor mixes up patients
Yeo Jin-goo fears bugs more than ghosts in real life
Yeo Jin-goo fears bugs more than ghosts in real life
Chinese student throws alleged bully off 4th floor of school building
Chinese student throws alleged bully off 4th floor of school building

SERVICES