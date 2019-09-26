Bangkok police nab 'upskirt' filmmaker

A man has been arrested for allegedly making "upskirt clips" after police spent one month observing BTS customers following complaints by many women.

Warawut Srichawengsab, 40, was arrested on September 25 at a BTS station after a woman screamed when she noticed a mobile phone aimed at her skirt while she was travelling up an escalator.

Police later found many upskirt clips on Warawut's mobile phone and he admitted to committing the crime.

The suspect has been charged with misdemeanour with force and is now in custody at Bang Sue Police Station.