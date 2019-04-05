'Bangkok sakura' trees now in full bloom

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is urging city residents and tourist to enjoy the "Bangkok sakura" trees that are now in full bloom at Chatuchak Park.

BMA deputy city clerk Wiphrat Chaiyanukij said flowers of the rosy trumpet trees, whose scientific name is Tabebuia rosea, are now in full bloom in pink and they look like the sakura flowers of Japan.

She said the greater Chatuchak Park has 1,179 rosy trumpet tress - 509 in the original Chatuchai park and 670 in the connected Rot Fai or Vachira Benjathat Park.

She said the BMA would like to invite the people to take photos in the park and around the fence along Phaholyothin Road.

