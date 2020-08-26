Bangkok seafood vendor caught cheating by hiding nails in prawns

A Facebook user posted a video revealing the trick of a seafood vendor in Bangkok’s Tor Kor market who hid nails inside prawns to make them heavier, so he could charge more.

Rawiporn Imarrom said she had bought seven king prawns for Bt1,900 (S$85) and found nails in four of them.

She said she had posted the video to warn shoppers, because the market is known for its seafood and she did not expect such behaviour.

After the clip went viral and netizens attacked the shop for cheating its clients, the market’s administration had the shop owner return Bt1,900 to Rawiporn and apologise.