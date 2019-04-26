Bangkok's Don Mueang Airport struck by storm

An unprecedented storm hit Bangkok's Don Mueang Airport on Thursday afternoon, affecting more than 18 flights and stranding 3,000 passengers for a short while.

At least one flight was re-directed to the nearby Suvarnabhumi Airport and another to U-Tapao Airport. Strong winds caused Lion Air's mobile airstair to hit a Nok Air aircraft parked nearby, after which all 176 passengers on board the Nok Air flight were made to disembark and board another aircraft. Their flight to Nakhon Si Thammarat was rescheduled from 2.05pm to 3.30pm.

Immigration Bureau's deputy spokesman Pol Colonel Cherngron Rimpadee said the storm disrupted many flights to and from Don Mueang Airport between 2pm and 4pm. The Aeronautical Radio of Thailand reported that the storm cleared at about 3.15pm and normal services at the airport resumed soon after.

During the storm, dozens of planes were parked on tarmac waiting for the right time to take off, while dozens others hovered nearby waiting for the right time to land. Don Mueang Airport sits in the north of Bangkok, which was hit by heavy winds and hailstorm on Thursday afternoon.

Photo: The Nation/Asia News Network

Pathum Thani was similarly hit by winds so severe that they blew off a section of the Western University's concrete wall. The falling debris seriously damaged four cars and two motorcycles owned by university staff and lecturers, though nobody was injured.

Police and relevant officials rushed to the scene after receiving a report on the incident.

Photo: The Nation/Asia News Network

The university is located in Pathum Thani's Lam Luk Ka district. The site has been cordoned off pending inspection of the building and its structure.

The Meteorological Department has forecast summer and electrical storms in the North, Northeast, East and Central regions, including Bangkok, on Friday and Saturday.