Bangkok's historic Ying Charoen Market 'free from Covid'

Health authorities have found no Covid-19 infections among 51 seafood vendors and migrant workers tested at Ying Charoen Market in northern Bangkok.

The 65-year-old market in Bang Khen district is still open. However, sales of seafood have been suspended as a precaution after the Covid-19 outbreak in a Samut Sakhon wholesale seafood market last week.

Ying Charoen Market’s seafood vendors are also self-quarantining for 14 days. The market’s operator says more than 97 per cent of stores are open for business as usual.

