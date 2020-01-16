Bangkok's smog outlook worst so far

Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang has relayed a warning from the Pollution Control Department that the level of harmful PM2.5 dust particles in the city's air will hit a seasonal peak during evening rush hour on Thursday (January 16).

The department, blaming weather conditions that will not disperse the pollution, advised residents and visitors to stay indoors as much as possible, wear face masks while outside and shun vehicles that belch exhaust fumes.

Aswin said mobile medical teams will be available to respond to respiratory emergencies and city crews will spray water into the air to reduce the haze.

Operators of vehicles emitting dense fumes will be fined, he said.