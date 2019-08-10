Barricade to be erected after 11 elephants fall into waterfall at Thailand national park

This photo taken on Oct 5, 2019 shows two elephants (one behind the other) trapped on a small cliff at a waterfall at Khao Yai National Park in central Thailand as rescuers work to save them.
PHOTO: AFP
The Nation/Asia News Network

Drones have located the bodies of 11 elephants that fell into the water at Haew Narok falls in Khao Yai National Park on October 5, while only two of the herd have survived.

A barricade will be erected to prevent other wildlife from falling in, said Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa.

"At this point we can confirm that this herd had 13 elephants, 11 fell into the waterfall and died, while only 2 survived and are back in the forest," Varawut said. Five elephant bodies were found on October 5, with another five later located by the drones along the river.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

A press conference confirming the extent of the tragedy was held on Tuesday morning at Khao Yai National Park's Nern Hom checkpoint, hosted by Nakhon Nayok governor Nattaphong Sirichana and Prachin Buri governor Phibun Hatthakitkosol, along with officials of Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation as well as the Disaster Response Association.

The park spans Prachin Buri and Nakhon Nayok provinces.

Varawut expressed his sadness about the herd's drowning, but viewed the danger posed by the falls as beyond anyone's power to control.

"I have therefore ordered the construction of a barricade to prevent wildlife from falling into the waterfall," he said.

More about
Thailand animals wildlife death

TRENDING

Bus, train fares to rise by 7% from Dec 28; hike capped at 4 cents per trip for 1 in 2 Singaporeans
Bus, train fares to rise by 7% from Dec 28; hike capped at 4 cents per trip for 1 in 2 Singaporeans
These HDB flats have walls that wow
These HDB flats have walls that wow
Miss Universe Singapore 2018 finalist joins pageant again this year
Miss Universe Singapore 2018 finalist joins pageant again this year
Cecilia Cheung finally reveals in a video what her third son, Marcus, looks like
Cecilia Cheung finally reveals in a video what her third son, Marcus, looks like
5 scary places to test your bravery this Spooktober that&#039;s not USS Halloween Horror Nights
Cheap thrills that are just as scary as USS Halloween Horror Nights
Pedestrian, 53, dies 5 days after getting hit by cyclist along Sims Avenue
Pedestrian, 53, dies 5 days after getting hit by cyclist along Sims Avenue
Netizens accuse Faye Wong&#039;s 13-year-old daughter of visiting a nightclub
Netizens accuse Faye Wong's 13-year-old daughter of visiting a nightclub
Taiwan woman discovers boyfriend&#039;s third &#039;testicle&#039; -- a tumour
Taiwan woman discovers boyfriend's third 'testicle' -- a tumour
4 members of Indian family drown trying to take selfie in river
4 members of Indian family drown trying to take selfie in river
Cherry-picking: Woman ransacks strawberries in Malaysia supermarket, ignores staff when told to stop
Cherry-picking: Woman ransacks strawberries in Malaysia supermarket, ignores staff when told to stop
China dad tries to beat daughter&#039;s puppy to death over mounting vet bill
China dad tries to beat daughter's puppy to death over mounting vet bill
Parents steal another kid&#039;s bag in front of own daughter at Marina Square
Parents steal another kid's bag in front of own daughter at Marina Square

LIFESTYLE

5 sleep hacks that can help lose that belly fat
5 sleep hacks that can help lose that belly fat
5 best Taiwanese XL fried chicken in Singapore - Compare menus, prices and more
5 best Taiwanese XL fried chicken in Singapore - Compare menus, prices and more
10 Ikea meatballs for $1, 1-year free membership to Safra gyms &amp; other deals this week
10 Ikea meatballs for $1, 1-year free membership to Safra gyms & other deals this week
Events in October that Singapore millennials should add to their calendar
Events in October that Singapore millennials should add to their calendar

Home Works

How to make your mirror look extra special
How to make your mirror look extra special
9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout
9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;Tastes like chestnut&#039;: Korean variety show host cuts durian in half and eats husk
'Tastes like chestnut': Korean variety show host cuts durian in half and eats husk
Athena Chu&#039;s fashion consultant is hubby Paul Wong and he isn&#039;t afraid to tell her when she looks fat
Athena Chu's fashion consultant is hubby Paul Wong and he isn't afraid to tell her when she looks fat
Whose fault is it? Boy dashes out, gets knocked down by car at Depot Walk
Police investigating accident involving 3-year-old boy along Depot Walk
Day6 changed their concert setlist because Singaporean fans asked
Day6 changed their concert setlist because Singaporean fans asked

SERVICES