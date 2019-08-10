Barricade to be erected after 11 elephants fall into waterfall at Thailand national park

Drones have located the bodies of 11 elephants that fell into the water at Haew Narok falls in Khao Yai National Park on October 5, while only two of the herd have survived.

A barricade will be erected to prevent other wildlife from falling in, said Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa.

"At this point we can confirm that this herd had 13 elephants, 11 fell into the waterfall and died, while only 2 survived and are back in the forest," Varawut said. Five elephant bodies were found on October 5, with another five later located by the drones along the river.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

A press conference confirming the extent of the tragedy was held on Tuesday morning at Khao Yai National Park's Nern Hom checkpoint, hosted by Nakhon Nayok governor Nattaphong Sirichana and Prachin Buri governor Phibun Hatthakitkosol, along with officials of Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation as well as the Disaster Response Association.