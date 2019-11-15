Barristers condemn arson attack on Hong Kong court as 'corrosive'

Hong Kong's top barrister body on Thursday condemned an arson attack on a court building carried out a day earlier that police said was the work of anti-government protesters.

The Hong Kong Bar Association, the professional regulatory body for the city's barristers, said it "strongly deplored" the attack on Sha Tin Magistrates' Court in the New Territories, which started a blaze that left a two-metre (6.6 foot) burn mark on a wall.

The judiciary has largely been left alone throughout months of social unrest gripping Hong Kong despite increasingly violent clashes between protesters and police.

But the Bar in a statement on Thursday said it was hard to imagine an act "more corrosive to the rule of law" than the incident on Wednesday night.

"The attack on the court building stands out because of its symbolism," the statement said. "It represents an attack on the independent judicial authority of [Hong Kong]."

A group of masked protesters dressed in black had been seen at about 9pm on Wednesday burning objects near a wall that surrounds the court building, a police source said.