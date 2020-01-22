Batam tightens border controls after fishermen abduction

The Batam Immigration Office in the Riau Islands has tightened its control on the border between Indonesia and Malaysia following the abduction of Indonesian fishermen by the notorious Abu Sayyaf militant group in the waters off Sabah.

Ten Indonesians were prevented from crossing the border on Sunday after they failed to show certain required documents.

Office head Romi Yudianto said the measure was taken to prevent more Indonesian migrant workers from going to Malaysia, particularly in Serawak and Sabah, and be at risk of kidnapping by the Abu Sayyaf group.

Romi said he had ordered officers at international ferry ports connecting Batam and Malaysia to enforce tighter controls on travellers from Indonesia on Sunday.

"The measure has been taken to, among other things, anticipate further kidnappings by the Abu Sayyaf group. We have to increase our vigilance," he told The Jakarta Post on Tuesday.

Last week, six members from the Abu Sayyaf militant group abducted five Indonesian fishermen from their trawler in Sabah's easternmost waters off Lahad Datu, about 10 minutes from the Tawi-Tawi islands in the southern Philippines.

"The point is that we want everyone who leaves Indonesia to be equipped with all the necessary documents. We should check that before they depart. We are also worried they will be rejected by Malaysian immigration," Romi added.

He said the 10 people that had been prevented from leaving the country on Sunday had failed to properly answer when the officers asked them questions such as where they worked, with whom they were travelling and how long they had been on leave from work.